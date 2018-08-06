Sitecore Announces Regional Winners of the 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the regional winners of the 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards. An international competition held on an annual basis, the Sitecore Experience Awards honor Sitecore customers and their partners who are delivering outstanding user experiences that feel personal to every customer and produce demonstrable business results.

"The Sitecore Experience Awards reflect some of the most innovative examples for how companies are delighting customers and powering their own digital transformation," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "We are deeply honored to work with each of these customers and partners. They prove that personalized, omnichannel customer engagement attracts and retains customers, builds brand loyalty, and drives the business outcomes that CMOs demand."

There were a record number of more than 200 Sitecore Experience Award submissions this year, from well-known international brands to regional gems spanning widely varying industries. From the regional category award winners, four Ultimate Sitecore Experience Award winners will be honored on the mainstage during Sitecore Symposium, October 8 – 11 in Orlando, FL.

The 2018 categories and winners include:

Best Use of Sitecore as a Digital Experience Platform (DXP)



Winning entries demonstrated best-in-class use of the Sitecore Experience Platform for web content, commerce, email, personalization, optimization, and delivery of omnichannel experiences. They also combined content management, search and navigation, personalization, integration, collaboration, workflow, analytics, and mobile/multichannel support.

Australia & New Zealand : Bupa

& : Bupa Greater Asia : Millennium Hotels and Resorts | Partner: Mullen Lowe

: Millennium Hotels and Resorts | Partner: Mullen Lowe North America: Dignity Health

Central & Eastern Europe: Moje Innogy | Partner: Possible

Nordics: Volvo Cars | Partner: Avanade

Southern Europe : PeopleCert | Partner: Linakis Digital

: PeopleCert | Partner: Linakis Digital UK: GE Healthcare Life Sciences | Partner: EPAM

Western Europe : Smurfit Kappa | Partner: Macaw

Best Commerce Experience



By creating integrated content and delivering it across channels, these regional winners developed seamless, personalized shopping experiences before, during, and after the transaction.

Australia & New Zealand : Southern Phone | Partner: EPAM

& : Southern Phone | Partner: EPAM North America: Astrobrights | Partner: RDA

Central & Eastern Europe : Techland Sp. | Partner: Infinity Group

: Techland Sp. | Partner: Infinity Group Nordics: Bog & Idé | Partner: Impact

Western Europe : Homefashion Group | Partner: Aviva Solutions

Best Web Content Experience



Winners designed and delivered intuitive-to-navigate content experiences that map to customer personas and journeys. Interactive and visual experiences that provided relevant information and brand value received higher scores.

Australia & New Zealand: The Australian Department of Health | Partners: Speedwell & Liquid Interactive

& New Zealand: The Australian Department of Health | Partners: Speedwell & Liquid Interactive Greater Asia : MyStays Hotel | Partner: SmartOSC

: MyStays Hotel | Partner: SmartOSC North America : Merck & Co. Inc | Partner: Avanade

: Merck & Co. Inc | Partner: Avanade Central & Eastern Europe : Liechtensteinische Landesbank | Partner: UNIC

: Liechtensteinische Landesbank | Partner: UNIC Nordics: Nemlig.com | Partner: Impact

Southern Europe : Eurobank | Partner: Linakis Digital

: Eurobank | Partner: Linakis Digital UK: Vue | Partner: Think

Western Europe : DOM Security | Partner: Sidewalk

Best Use of Personalization



Whether personalizing experiences according to location, inbound channel, past visits, visitor profile, user journey, multichannel interactions, or other sources of data, these winners used information gleaned from past interactions to create customer experiences of increased value.

Australia & New Zealand: Contact Energy | Partner: Cucumber

& New Zealand: Contact Energy | Partner: Cucumber Greater Asia : GAC Honda | Partner: Connext

: GAC Honda | Partner: Connext North America : Fulton Bank | Partner: SilverTech

: Fulton Bank | Partner: SilverTech Central & Eastern Europe: Nolte Küchen | Partner: Comspace

| Partner: Comspace Middle East : Atlantis , The Palm

: , The Palm Nordics: Nature Energy | Partner: Cabana

UK: Carter Jonas | Partner: Delete

| Partner: Delete Western Europe : Carglass | Partner: The Reference

Most Innovative User Experience



Compelling digital experiences that incorporated beacons, headless implementation, AR/VR, mixed reality devices, progressive web apps, digital kiosks or displays, voice, or IoT stood out in this category.

Australia & New Zealand : Royal Automobile Cloud (RAC) WA | Partner: Ignia

& : Royal Automobile Cloud (RAC) WA | Partner: Ignia Greater Asia : Bank Central Asia (BCA)

: Bank Central Asia (BCA) Central & Eastern Europe : innogy | Partner: Internet Projekt

: innogy | Partner: Internet Projekt Nordics: MobilePay | Partner: Implicit

Fastest Time to Market



These winners demonstrated rapid implementation, the ability to scale to meet demand spikes, and innovative use of acceleration tools in deploying an enterprise-wide digital experience across channels, in multi-site/global-local implementations, or both.

Australia & New Zealand: Dexus | Partner: SwitchIT

& New Zealand: Dexus | Partner: SwitchIT Greater Asia : Fujitsu | Partner: Fujitsu SSL

: Fujitsu | Partner: Fujitsu SSL North America : Avanade

: Avanade Central & Eastern Europe : ADAC SE | Partner: Namics

: ADAC SE | Partner: Namics Middle East : Miral ( Yas Island ) | Partner: SapientRazorfish

: Miral ( ) | Partner: SapientRazorfish Southern Europe : OutSystems | Partner: Noesis

: OutSystems | Partner: Noesis UK: Colt Data Centre Services | Partner: Codehouse

Western Europe : Houthoff | Partner: Conclusion Digital

Best Business ROI



Award winners showcase increased sales, conversions, and market share, along with reduced costs, streamlined processes, increased efficiency, and expansion of operations.

Australia & New Zealand: Open Universities Australia | Partner: Avanade

& New Zealand: Open Universities Australia | Partner: Avanade Greater Asia : Philippine Airlines | Partner: Accenture/Avanade

: Philippine Airlines | Partner: Accenture/Avanade North America : Dine Brands Global | Partner: XCentium

: Dine Brands Global | Partner: XCentium Central & Eastern Europe : Vonovia | Partner: Netzkern

: Vonovia | Partner: Netzkern UK: British Red Cross | Partner: Friday

About Sitecore



Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

