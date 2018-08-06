Sitecore Announces Regional Winners of the 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the regional winners of the 2018 Sitecore Experience Awards. An international competition held on an annual basis, the Sitecore Experience Awards honor Sitecore customers and their partners who are delivering outstanding user experiences that feel personal to every customer and produce demonstrable business results.
"The Sitecore Experience Awards reflect some of the most innovative examples for how companies are delighting customers and powering their own digital transformation," said Paige O'Neill, chief marketing officer, Sitecore. "We are deeply honored to work with each of these customers and partners. They prove that personalized, omnichannel customer engagement attracts and retains customers, builds brand loyalty, and drives the business outcomes that CMOs demand."
There were a record number of more than 200 Sitecore Experience Award submissions this year, from well-known international brands to regional gems spanning widely varying industries. From the regional category award winners, four Ultimate Sitecore Experience Award winners will be honored on the mainstage during Sitecore Symposium, October 8 – 11 in Orlando, FL.
The 2018 categories and winners include:
Best Use of Sitecore as a Digital Experience Platform (DXP)
Winning entries demonstrated best-in-class use of the Sitecore Experience Platform for web content, commerce, email, personalization, optimization, and delivery of omnichannel experiences. They also combined content management, search and navigation, personalization, integration, collaboration, workflow, analytics, and mobile/multichannel support.
- Australia & New Zealand: Bupa
- Greater Asia: Millennium Hotels and Resorts | Partner: Mullen Lowe
- North America: Dignity Health
- Central & Eastern Europe: Moje Innogy | Partner: Possible
- Nordics: Volvo Cars | Partner: Avanade
- Southern Europe: PeopleCert | Partner: Linakis Digital
- UK: GE Healthcare Life Sciences | Partner: EPAM
- Western Europe: Smurfit Kappa | Partner: Macaw
Best Commerce Experience
By creating integrated content and delivering it across channels, these regional winners developed seamless, personalized shopping experiences before, during, and after the transaction.
- Australia & New Zealand: Southern Phone | Partner: EPAM
- North America: Astrobrights | Partner: RDA
- Central & Eastern Europe: Techland Sp. | Partner: Infinity Group
- Nordics: Bog & Idé | Partner: Impact
- Western Europe: Homefashion Group | Partner: Aviva Solutions
Best Web Content Experience
Winners designed and delivered intuitive-to-navigate content experiences that map to customer personas and journeys. Interactive and visual experiences that provided relevant information and brand value received higher scores.
- Australia & New Zealand: The Australian Department of Health | Partners: Speedwell & Liquid Interactive
- Greater Asia: MyStays Hotel | Partner: SmartOSC
- North America: Merck & Co. Inc | Partner: Avanade
- Central & Eastern Europe: Liechtensteinische Landesbank | Partner: UNIC
- Nordics: Nemlig.com | Partner: Impact
- Southern Europe: Eurobank | Partner: Linakis Digital
- UK: Vue | Partner: Think
- Western Europe: DOM Security | Partner: Sidewalk
Best Use of Personalization
Whether personalizing experiences according to location, inbound channel, past visits, visitor profile, user journey, multichannel interactions, or other sources of data, these winners used information gleaned from past interactions to create customer experiences of increased value.
- Australia & New Zealand: Contact Energy | Partner: Cucumber
- Greater Asia: GAC Honda | Partner: Connext
- North America: Fulton Bank | Partner: SilverTech
- Central & Eastern Europe: Nolte Küchen | Partner: Comspace
- Middle East: Atlantis, The Palm
- Nordics: Nature Energy | Partner: Cabana
- UK: Carter Jonas | Partner: Delete
- Western Europe: Carglass | Partner: The Reference
Most Innovative User Experience
Compelling digital experiences that incorporated beacons, headless implementation, AR/VR, mixed reality devices, progressive web apps, digital kiosks or displays, voice, or IoT stood out in this category.
- Australia & New Zealand: Royal Automobile Cloud (RAC) WA | Partner: Ignia
- Greater Asia: Bank Central Asia (BCA)
- Central & Eastern Europe: innogy | Partner: Internet Projekt
- Nordics: MobilePay | Partner: Implicit
Fastest Time to Market
These winners demonstrated rapid implementation, the ability to scale to meet demand spikes, and innovative use of acceleration tools in deploying an enterprise-wide digital experience across channels, in multi-site/global-local implementations, or both.
- Australia & New Zealand: Dexus | Partner: SwitchIT
- Greater Asia: Fujitsu | Partner: Fujitsu SSL
- North America: Avanade
- Central & Eastern Europe: ADAC SE | Partner: Namics
- Middle East: Miral (Yas Island) | Partner: SapientRazorfish
- Southern Europe: OutSystems | Partner: Noesis
- UK: Colt Data Centre Services | Partner: Codehouse
- Western Europe: Houthoff | Partner: Conclusion Digital
Best Business ROI
Award winners showcase increased sales, conversions, and market share, along with reduced costs, streamlined processes, increased efficiency, and expansion of operations.
- Australia & New Zealand: Open Universities Australia | Partner: Avanade
- Greater Asia: Philippine Airlines | Partner: Accenture/Avanade
- North America: Dine Brands Global | Partner: XCentium
- Central & Eastern Europe: Vonovia | Partner: Netzkern
- UK: British Red Cross | Partner: Friday
About Sitecore
Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal––have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.
