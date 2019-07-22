Sitecore Releases New Content Marketing Platform to Empower Content Creation at Unprecedented Scale and Speed

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced the launch of Sitecore® Content Marketing Platform (CMP). The stand-alone technology will improve the efficiency of marketers by merging strategic and project planning with content creation, management, and analysis into one unified platform. The new offering is a lifeline to marketers who have been increasingly overwhelmed by growing demands for fresh and targeted content for the right channel at the right time.

Effective personalization is contingent on both customer data and relevant content to match the needs of target audiences. "Gartner predicts that, by 2020, 90% of brands will practice at least one form of marketing personalization, but content, not data, will be the bottleneck and primary cause of failure"1. This bottleneck can be attributed to the modern day content crisis as operational breaches are getting in the way of a steady pipeline of content, while also wasting a great deal of marketing resources. Some of these barriers include disjointed technology stacks, ineffective collaboration, poor performance visibility, and the sheer volume of content needed to personalize the customer journey.

"Personalized content is the best catalyst for meeting and exceeding business objectives, because it helps support the customer journey and ushers customers down the path to purchase," said Paige O' Neill, chief marketing officer of Sitecore. "The release of Sitecore Content Marketing Platform will give marketers a unified and collaborative platform to boost the speed, scale, and impact of content marketing, leading to more sales and better ROI."

Sitecore CMP eliminates silos in the content production process, giving marketers the ability to:

Effectively plan, manage, and collaborate on content strategy – content is always ready when and where needed, by visualizing gaps in availability, then proactively prioritizing content production where it's needed.

content is always ready when and where needed, by visualizing gaps in availability, then proactively prioritizing content production where it's needed. Streamline production by orchestrating many simultaneous task streams of different content stakeholders – collaborate easily through a unified environment to quickly determine and resolve production bottlenecks, with visibility across the entire digital marketing workflow, to ensure on-time content delivery at scale.

collaborate easily through a unified environment to quickly determine and resolve production bottlenecks, with visibility across the entire digital marketing workflow, to ensure on-time content delivery at scale. Optimize content usage and distribution to target audiences across channels – easily meet and exceed the demand for high-volume content production needed for personalization at scale – across all channels and devices.

Fully integrated with Sitecore® Experience Platform™, Sitecore CMP makes content automatically available in the web content management system, where it can be easily applied to build personalized experiences across channels and touchpoints. As a result, users no longer need to manually copy-and-paste and the system provides data about content usage and engagement back to the CMP.

1 Gartner, "Embrace These 3 Key Trends in Content Marketing," Nicole Greene, 4 April 2019

Availability

Sitecore CMP is globally available today and compatible with Sitecore Experience Manager™ and Sitecore® Experience Platform™ version 9.2.

For more information, please visit sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in digital experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands—including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, and L'Oréal—have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue.

Contacts:

