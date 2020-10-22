Sitel Group® is Recognized as Leader in AI, Analytics, Automation and More in Information Services Group's Annual Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Reports

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group® , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced it was recognized as a leader in both the Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services Archetype Report and global report . The Archetype Report measured the capabilities of 21 contact center service providers and their abilities to address the requirements of three typical, frequently encountered archetypes of enterprise buyers (i.e., Automation Embracers, Digital Connoisseurs and CX Evangelists.). The global report serves as the basis for important decision-making pertaining to positioning, key relationships and go-to-market considerations. For this reason, the report is comprised of two quadrants: Digital Operations and AI & Analytics.

"We are honored to be recognized by ISG as the leading provider for automation, digital and CX services," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO and founding partner at Sitel Group. "One of our top priorities at Sitel Group is to improve customer experience through innovation, which is why we recently launched EXP+™, our Enterprise Experience Platform, to offer integrated and vertical-specific solutions tailored to clients' specific needs, including automation, data-driven insights and CX consulting. To not only be recognized, but to be the only service provider to be named a leader in all three archetypes, with a perfect score in each, is especially rewarding."

Sitel Group is the only service provider to be named a leader in all three archetypes with four out of four scores in each category.

Automation Embracers - With EXP+™ Evolve's contact center automation , Sitel Group is bringing automation to life by enabling agents to do their jobs more efficiently and more effectively while improving quality assurance, e.g., Sitel Quality Assurance Automation . Further, Sitel Group has a proven track record of leveraging its global partner ecosystem to bring advanced digital solutions to its clients. In fact, Sitel Group was the only provider in this archetype to score four out of four.

Sitel Group's overall , offers integrated and vertical solutions, with cross-functional experts, to its clients. This unified CX platform includes AI, digital, self-service and automation solutions across a customer digital journey through solutions such as and . CX Evangelists - As the only provider scoring four out of four in this category, Sitel Group stands apart from other providers with its use of advanced analytics to drive more empathetic and meaningful conversations that, in turn, have a positive impact on CX. Sitel Group's robust analytics capabilities, within the EXP+ Evolve family, focus on data modeling and data visualization, such as Sitel Process Optimization Consulting . The group's case studies demonstrate a variety of services delivered and also show strong usage of advanced digital technologies to create an impact on CX.

Additionally, Sitel Group was recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center - Customer Experience Services global report in both AI & Analytics and Digital Operations.

AI & Analytics - As one of the leading players in the contact center industry, Sitel Group has demonstrated an effective usage of automation and analytics to drive more meaningful and empathy driven conversations, thus improving the overall customer experience.

For more information about EXP+ from Sitel Group , a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction, visit sitel.com .

About Sitel Group®

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

