Sitel Group Plans to Hire 3,500 Positions as Part of Its Annual National Hiring Day

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers over 2.5 million customer experiences every day, announced it will hire more than 3,500 seasonal and full-time associates to support new and existing client programs across 19 of its contact center locations in North America.

The third annual National Hiring Day on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 marks the official start to the company's hiring expansion through the end of the year to support growing client programs. Interested candidates can expect to receive on-site tours, interviews with hiring managers and the chance to participate in community-building events such as raffles, contests, meet-and-greets and more.

"As more brands engage with their customers through multiple channels like social media and chat, many companies across retail, healthcare, financial services and other industries are relying on Sitel Group to ensure a superior customer experience," said Matt Doyle, Director of Talent Acquisition for North America. "Accordingly, we've hired more than 14,000 new, highly skilled people this year and we're not finished. Whether it's through our unique work-at-home program or at one of our centers, our employees enjoy a dynamic, rewarding career. We invite all candidates to join us on October 23 to learn more about the opportunities available to become a part of our growing team of talented customer experience professionals."

Applicants interested in a career with Sitel Group are encouraged to bring their resume to the event or apply online at jobs.sitel.com .

Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and should:

Demonstrate excellent communication skills

Have a basic familiarity with computers and computer software

Have a positive attitude and enthusiastic approach towards customer service

If an applicant is located more than 50 miles from a physical location, Sitel Work@Home Solutions™ is a virtual team supporting global Fortune 500 companies in the insurance, retail, travel & leisure and telecommunications industries. Through Sitel Work@Home Solutions™, associates have the unique opportunity to work from home while earning a regular hourly paycheck. Interested candidates are invited to apply online or attend the Sitel Group Virtual Career Fair between 11am and 8pm EST on October 23.

Sitel Group is committed to promoting long-term careers and fostering the growth and development of new hires. The company provides competitive compensation and benefits packages, including medical, dental, vision (as applicable), 401(k) matching, paid time off and holiday time as well as lucrative bonus and incentive opportunities. While wages vary across sites, Sitel Group is committed to keeping pace with industry standards, with several sites recently instituting wage increases.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group is one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. The group is comprised of industry-leading firms providing business process outsourcing, digital marketing, training and talent management, technology and innovation, consulting and analytics solutions.

With subsidiaries such as Sitel, TSC, Learning Tribes, Extens Consulting, Sitel Insights and Novagile, the group's services are leveraged across geographies, verticals and all stages of the end-to-end customer journey, helping clients effectively harness the industry's explosive digital transformation and consistently deliver outstanding customer experiences.

With over 30 years of industry-leading experience, Sitel Group's 75,000 associates service over 400 clients – Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses – through its network of more than 150 offices in 25 countries.

To learn more, visit www.sitel.com or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

