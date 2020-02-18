Sitel Group Recognized on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 List by IAOP for 14th Consecutive Year

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leader in CX management, today announced that it has been recognized on the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, and published annually by FORTUNE® Custom Projects. This marks the 14th consecutive year that Sitel Group has been recognized as a leading outsourcing service provider and advisor by IAOP.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a global outsourcing leader," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "This recognition further supports our commitment as we continue to lead the market with innovation and exceptional experiences with human connection at the core. We are proud to be amongst the best and incredibly grateful for IAOP's support year after year."

Sitel Group, which has over 80,000 global employees across 28 countries, is the trusted outsourcing provider for companies across multiple industries including retail, finance, insurance, telecommunications, travel, hospitality and more. Delivering innovative solutions across all stages of the customer experience journey, companies rely on Sitel Group to help them understand their customers and improve every touchpoint between them and the company.

The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Results were based upon an evaluation of the scoring results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100 programs and is an essential tool for companies looking for a reliable outsourcing partner.

"Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

For more information about the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list, visit, http://www.IAOP.org .

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit IAOP.org .

