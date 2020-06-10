Sitel Group's High-Demand Work At Home Capabilities Spark Client Growth And Launch Of Global MAXhubs

MIAMI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, announces that the strength of its Sitel at Home capabilities has sparked client growth, with an additional 2,500 positions announced today within the Philippines market. Demonstrating expertise in deployment to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis, with more than 61% of their workforce today working from home, Sitel Group provides exceptional customer experiences while ensuring the quality and security they would have if being in a physical contact center.

With its focus on improving the employee experience, Sitel Group has launched MAXhubs: global physical development centers, bringing a hybrid blend of in-office and home working, dedicated to helping employees who seek in-person collaboration, training and development. As a physical extension of Sitel MAX (My Associate Experience), MAXhubs are designed to deliver a consistent and connected employee experience for all Sitel Group employees, whether they are on-site or working from home.

"With our MAXhubs, we are reimagining and transforming today's contact center," said Olivier Camino, Global COO and Co-Founder, Sitel Group. "As we look toward the future where our clients need a diversified delivery model, this hybrid model - where associates can work from home and connect at the MAXhubs - empowers our associates to deliver the best experiences for our clients' customers. These centers are an innovative space where employees can work, learn, grow and connect with each other."

Kicking off the global launch of MAXhubs, Sitel Group is opening nine MAXhubs in the Philippines, three of which have already launched in Puerto Princesa, and will begin hiring 2,500 full-time associates to support client growth in the region leveraging the MAXhubs model.

"The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a rapid shift in workplace dynamics and in response, Sitel Philippines was able to successfully meet the challenges faced by the industry in the country and move the vast majority of its associates to the Sitel at Home platform," said Ravi Iyengar, Chief Operating Officer - Sitel Group APAC. "We are now using our new MAXhubs to support our growing network of At Home associates, meet rapid client growth and expand our reach into new regional labor markets."

Sitel Group's MAXhubs draw inspiration from co-working spaces and feature more development and training areas for employees than traditional contact centers. Associates have access to socializing areas, wellness spaces and enable Sitel to be a part of local communities. Future plans for MAXhub locations include North America, Latin America and EMEA.

Interested candidates should visit jobs.sitel.com . For more information on Sitel's MAXhub initiative, read our blog at sitel.com/blog .

