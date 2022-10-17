Sitero Expands Offerings with Acquisition of Axiom Mentor

Acquisition Adds Technology Platform to Sitero Offerings, With Plans to Introduce Intelligent Automation to the IRB, IBC, IACUC and Higher Education Sectors

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitero today announced its acquisition of Axiom, a leading technology provider of SaaS compliance solutions to higher education, IRB, IBC, Clinical and commercial research organizations.

The acquisition of Axiom supports Sitero's vision of providing technology enabled solutions to ensure the safety and protection of patients and the research community, with an emphasis on ethics, compliance, and innovation. The Axiom Mentor product suite allows Sitero to leverage its market presence and domain expertise to serve and expand Axiom's current customer base while uniting their complementary services with a cutting-edge technology platform.

Sitero is excited to introduce a next-generation product suite built with intelligent automation to a sector struggling with antiquated technology solutions.

"With a host of innovative solutions aligned to our vision, the Axiom Mentor platform adds a technology dimension to Sitero's already unique value proposition," said Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of Sitero. "This acquisition highlights Sitero's commitment to providing innovative, predictive solutions built with intelligent automation that aim to change how the IRB, IBC, IACUC and higher education sectors manage their compliance."

Donald Bodnar, Axiom's CEO, added, "We're thrilled to be joining Sitero, a company that shares our commitment to supplying innovative solutions to ensure our customers receive the highest level of service and support in their research enterprise. Now, as part of Sitero, we can help our customers by providing results that are rooted in innovation and supported by domain expertise."

The Axiom Mentor product suite will be rebranded to 'Sitero Mentor' and will be Sitero's technology offering. Sitero Mentor will continue to support Axiom's existing customer base while developing innovative compliance solutions for new customers as well.

About Sitero - www.sitero.com

Sitero is an emerging leader in Clinical services and software solutions for the life sciences industry. The Company has experience in a diverse range of therapeutic areas, with specific expertise in providing innovative, technology-enabled solutions that allow its customers to focus on their core strengths. For early phase studies through Phase III clinical trials, Sitero's seasoned team delivers high-touch services and technology to ensure the safety of all stakeholders across the clinical research community with an emphasis on ethics, compliance and innovation.

About Axiom

Axiom Mentor is a leading provider of online research compliance modules. The Mentor technology platform streamlines workflows including submissions, reviews, approvals and post-approval reporting. Mentor saves time and money by reducing administrative tasks for researchers and workload for support staff. Built by researchers, the Mentor system provides you with an intuitive, responsive interface that is configured to your workflow and policies.

