SiteZeus adds The Vitamin Shoppe to its Growing Retail Client Base

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteZeus is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe® (NYSE: VSI), a specialty retailer that provides nutritional products across a portfolio of more than 775 company-operated stores. "SiteZeus is excited to bring its custom-tailored solution to The Vitamin Shoppe," said Larry Salinas, Business Development, Sales Engineer at SiteZeus.

The Vitamin Shoppe plans to use SiteZeus technology to both optimize the performance of existing locations as well as support decision-making for potential new locations. The company recognizes the importance of deploying the latest technology to navigate in a retail landscape that is ever changing.

SiteZeus' location intelligence platform provides a "living model" that can be constantly updated and refreshed, which allows the predictive models to evolve and grow rather than get stale or outdated in the wake of a company's ongoing growth. "What that means for The Vitamin Shoppe is that they will be able to fully control the platform on an ongoing basis. They will be able to test theories and make discoveries with a scientific calculated approach," said Salinas.

SiteZeus was able to win The Vitamin Shoppe's business by providing a Proof of Concept. SiteZeus created a test model to demonstrate the ability of the platform and also demonstrate the ease of implementation and collection of data. "We were able to demonstrate accuracy with them to the point they felt comfortable making a change to the SiteZeus platform," noted Salinas. "At the end of the day, our clients are looking for a model that provides greater accuracy, while still being very transparent and user-friendly, and SiteZeus prides itself on being able to deliver that."

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus® is a location intelligence technology company that delivers cloud-based predictive modeling solutions for multi-unit retail, restaurant, C-store, healthcare and private equity brands. Our location intelligence platform is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning to create fast, accurate and transparent predictive modeling. Brands leverage our technology to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for infill expansion, greenfield growth, remodel analysis, relocation analysis and closure analysis. Our cutting-edge dynamic models combine a brand's own unique location and revenue data with pre-aggregated data sourced from world-class data partners to provide the best analytical insight for our users. For more info on how SiteZeus' custom predictive models can help grow your company, contact us at info@sitezeus.com.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe® also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website,www.vitaminshoppe.com.

SOURCE SiteZeus

Related Links

http://www.sitezeus.com

