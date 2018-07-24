SiTime and Bosch Accelerate Innovation in MEMS Timing for 5G and IoT

Mobile phones, high-speed trains and stock markets have one thing in common – they must stay on time. And they do thanks to accurate MEMS timing devices found in millions of telecom, enterprise, and consumer electronic products.

"Since 2009 SiTime has counted on Bosch to manufacture more than a billion MEMS resonators," said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. "Over the next decade, the 5G, IoT, and automotive markets will drive the growth of the timing industry by creating a 200 billion unit opportunity. Automation, communications, and computing applications in these markets will require more features, higher accuracy and reliability from timing components."

SiTime has revolutionized the $6 billion timing industry with innovative MEMS timing solutions that offer unique benefits. SiTime has shipped over a billion units into all electronics markets, has over 90 percent share of the MEMS timing market, and has partnered with industry leaders, such as Intel, to drive timing innovation in 5G.

"Stable, reliable MEMS timing devices are needed for successful operation of new, high-bandwidth 5G, IoT and driver assistance systems," said Jens Fabrowsky, executive vice president, Automotive Electronics at Robert Bosch GmbH. "Without ultra-precise timing, the benefits and opportunities for next generation systems will not be achieved. With Bosch's MEMS leadership and manufacturing excellence, and SiTime's groundbreaking MEMS timing technology, this partnership will make possible unique new features and mission-critical services in 5G, IoT, and automotive applications."

Bosch has been both a pioneer and a global market leader in the MEMS sensor segment since 1995 and has sold more than 9.5 billion MEMS sensors. The company developed the manufacturing process behind MEMS technology nearly 25 years ago. More than every second smartphone worldwide uses a Bosch MEMS sensor.

"Bosch's strong MEMS process capabilities are a foundation on which we can develop our next generation of higher performance MEMS resonators," said Vashist. "Our partnership with Bosch will help extend our leadership into the coming decades."

SiTime Corporation, the leader in MEMS timing and a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6875), offers MEMS-based silicon timing solutions that replace legacy quartz products. SiTime's configurable solutions enable customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smallest size, lowest power, and best reliability. The rich feature set and flexibility of SiTime's solutions allow customers to consolidate their supply chain, reducing the cost of ownership and time to market. By using standard semiconductor processes and high-volume packaging, SiTime offers the best availability and shortest lead times in the industry. With 90% market share and over 1 billion devices shipped, SiTime is driving the electronics industry to use 100% silicon-based timing. www.sitime.com.

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs nearly 34,500 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2017. In 2017 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.7 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros ($88.2 billion) in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 64,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

