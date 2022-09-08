SITRYX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING CONFERENCES

OXFORD, England, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the following events:

UBS Biotechnology Private Company Symposium, Sept. 21-22, 2022

Neil Weir , Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, will present a company overview on September 21st at 9am ET

Company management will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference





Longwood Healthcare Leaders Fall Webconference, Sept. 22, 2022

Neil Weir , Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, will participate in a panel discussion titled "Moving from Data to Medicine"

To learn more about the Longwood event, view the agenda, and request an invitation, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com. To request an invitation or recommend a colleague, please email [email protected] .





. Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, Oct. 18-19, 2022

Company management will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference

About Sitryx Therapeutics

Sitryx is a global biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of immunometabolism. The company's proprietary platform and Product Engine are built on a deep understanding of the intersection of inflammatory signaling and metabolism. Sitryx is advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying therapies towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partner, Eli Lilly and Company, for a wide range of autoimmune disorders. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly also became an investor in the Company. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Sitryx Therapeutics