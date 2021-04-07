SiTune Joins O-RAN Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SiTune, an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed-signal System on a Chip, today announced that it has joined Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Alliance. O-RAN Alliance is a global community of mobile service providers and technology suppliers driving the re-structure of RAN to elevate openness, virtualization, and intelligence for better multi-vendor interoperability of network equipment.

The group is advocating for the future Radio Access Networks to be "built on a foundation of virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN's core principles of intelligence and openness." The O-RAN Alliance's objective is to enable network operators and private enterprises to select top-of-the-line components individually and utilize network equipment with the highest level of performance and lowest cost.

Optimizing Radio Units (RUs) in terms of cost, power consumption, flexibility and performance is essential in enabling the deployment of open networks. SiTune's recently announced transceiver chipsets, IceWingsTM and SnowWingsTM are scalable solutions providing game changing merits in realizing energy and cost efficient 5G solutions. These transceivers based on SiTune's patented revolutionary Hardware Intelligent Circuits, HICTM, technology are poised to accelerate the development of RUs while simplifying RAN architecture.

"SiTune brings to the O-RAN Alliance ecosystem, the unique multi-standard and ultra-wide-band transceiver chipsets that are the critical components of the Radio Unit," said Raghu Rao, VP of Sales and Business Development. "SnowWingsTM based on Digital RF technology and IceWingsTM based on analog RF technology are derived from a unique, patented ultra-wide-band technology empowered by HICTM which has been used and perfected in multiple generations of SiTune's products. These products support all 5G/4G mobile bands in a single-die and provide up to 80% of energy savings as well as considerable cost efficiency and flexibility."

SiTune is currently partnering closely with multiple industry leaders across the value chain to provide the best-in-class 5G RU solutions.

About SiTune Corporation

SiTune Corporation is an innovator of multiple generations of state-of-the-art RF and Mixed signal System on a Chip for 5G wireless transceivers and broadcast receivers based on SiTune's patented revolutionary Hardware Intelligent Circuits, HICTM, technology. SiTune is currently shipping products including tuners for advanced multi-channel TVs, Set-top Boxes, spectrum monitoring for Cable head-ends and tuners for Mobile TVs. For more information, please visit www.situne-ic.com.

SOURCE SiTune Corporation

Related Links

http://www.situne-ic.com

