SitusAMC Expands CRE Technology Offerings with Acquisition of rSquared

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC Holdings Corp. ("SitusAMC"), a prominent provider of innovative technologies and expert-led services to the real estate finance industry, has acquired commercial real estate technology provider rSquared CRE, LLC ("rSquared"). The acquisition adds rSquared's valuation, underwriting and asset management software, rDCF, and budgeting and reforecasting software, rBudget, to SitusAMC's rapidly growing suite of commercial and residential technology offerings.

The rSquared management team will be retained by SitusAMC, and will support the integration of the rSquared brand, products and employees into the SitusAMC technology group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, rSquared has quickly become a respected technology provider to the commercial real estate finance industry since its launch last year. rSquared's flagship product, rDCF, combines innovative cloud-technology with an intuitive but powerful user interface to support the ongoing valuation, underwriting and asset management of commercial and multifamily real estate assets and loans, enabling clients to work faster and more efficiently while ensuring accuracy and transparently across CRE portfolios.

"The acquisition of rSquared furthers our commitment to provide a consolidated and integrated view of commercial real estate transactions from underwriting the original investment through eventual disposition," SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco said. "rDCF and rBudget are innovative technologies that, when combined with our existing technology product suite, uniquely position SitusAMC to bring our clients unparalleled options while realizing opportunities and managing data across the lifecycle of their commercial real estate activity. We look forward to leveraging these technologies in the delivery of our own services while also making them available to our clients."

Sal Caldarone, CEO and co-founder of rSquared, who will oversee the rSquared product suite at SitusAMC, added, "We are excited to join SitusAMC's robust team of leading commercial real estate technology professionals. This transaction allows us to integrate into other leading SitusAMC technologies while also accelerating our own development; we believe we can drive unparalleled value for the market."

With the acquisition of rSquared, SitusAMC continues its expansion of CRE technology offerings, which include the firm's loan lifecycle management system, CLOSER, and valuation management system, VMS, among others.

SitusAMC also provides robust residential technology offerings that include systems of record for the custodial and warehouse space (emBTRUST and ProMerit); product, pricing, and eligibility for loan conduits (The Rate Lock System); document classification and data extraction (Acuity); document management (DocAcuity); and loan accounting (SBO.NET). The firm also recently acquired residential regulatory technology leader ComplianceEase and its industry-leading compliance automation software, ComplianceAnalyzer.

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industry.

