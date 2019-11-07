SIU College of Business Celebrates Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Programming Launch

CARBONDALE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its newly-launched and highly-anticipated programs in business analytics and artificial intelligence, Southern Illinois University (SIU) Carbondale's College of Business will host an evening reception for prospective students, business leaders and alumni on Wednesday, November 13 in downtown Chicago. The event will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on the 27th floor of the Deloitte building (Room 27E047), located at 111 S. Wacker Drive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty teaching these innovative courses, as well as analytics industry executives serving on the board of the university's one-of-a-kind Pontikes Center for Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence .

SIU recently launched an Analytics Concentration for its nationally-ranked online MBA program , a Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics, and will soon introduce a full graduate analytics program. All of these programs are uniquely designed to bridge the gap between data science and business by arming the managers and executives of tomorrow with leading-edge developments in artificial intelligence, prediction and data visualization, combined with a strong business foundation.

"The business world is rapidly changing and there is a clear, immediate and critical need for individuals who understand technical topics within the contextual framework of business," said Professor Terry Clark, dean of SIU's College of Business. "SIU's unique business analytics and artificial intelligence programs address the human side of analytics by helping individuals convert large amounts of collected data into valuable and useful information. It sets us apart from other programs and uniquely positions our graduates for success."

Graduates of SIU's new programs will be prepared to take advantage of career opportunities in big data and data analytics, and find themselves equipped with the necessary skills to help organizations make better data-based decisions for their businesses.

SIU is one of the Poets & Quants Top Online MBA Programs of 2020. Honored for the third consecutive time, the university is one of just 35 online MBA programs recognized and the only ranked program in Illinois.

For more information about the new analytics courses or the Pontikes Center for Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, please contact the SIU College of Business at 618-453-3328 or info@business.siu.edu .

