Siwar Foods signs an exclusive partnership with Italian Dessert Manufacturer Dolceria Alba

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive partnership with Italian Dessert Manufacturer Dolceria Alba. The agreement will see Siwar introduce a range of desserts under its own brand in the KSA market, covering retail and HORECA.

The range includes several semi frozen ice cream (Semi Freddo) desserts including; Chocolate Lava Cake, Wild Berry Cheesecake, Coffee infused Tiramisu and the exotically indulgent Pistachio Cake. Siwar entered the ready to eat market in May 2020 and in a short space of time has become a leading FMCG player in the frozen convenience category with strong retail presence across KSA. Based in Italy, Dolceria Alba started producing high quality desserts in 2006 and the company operates 1 plant in the north west of Italy.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO Loaye Al-Nahedh said: 'we are delighted to be partnering with one of Europe's finest frozen dessert manufacturers. This will, not only, allow us to bring some of the world's best desserts to Saudi customers, but we will benefit from the leading innovation and R&D that Dolceria Alba are known for, ultimately allowing us to anticipate consumer trends in our market '

Mr Carlo Rolle, Commercial Director, Dolceria Alba further added: 'it's a privilege to be working with such a new dynamic player in the FMCG space, this will allow us to penetrate one of the largest untapped countries in the region and ultimately grow with Siwar in other regional markets'

The full range of Siwar's ready to eat meals and desserts can be found in retailers across KSA or ordered online via the Siwar mobile application.

About Siwar Foods: We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the 'time saving' food sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring ready to eat products, inspired by flavours from around the world, to our market. Our products help people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them; variety, taste, quality and affordability. We serve consumer and business sectors, with an omni channel presence in retail, online and 'Chef in a Box' vending machines, a first for the region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912504/Siwar_Foods_Dolceria_Alba_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Siwar Foods