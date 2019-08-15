Six Bradley Attorneys In Dallas Listed In 2020 The Best Lawyers in America

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that six of the firm's Dallas attorneys are included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the most highly regarded attorney referral publications, which is now in its 26th year. Firmwide, 252 attorneys at Bradley were listed by Best Lawyers.

"We are proud to have so many of our attorneys recognized once again by the Best Lawyers guide as among the top attorneys and practice leaders in the nation," said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. "We commend our attorneys who all go above and beyond to deliver outstanding service and value to our clients across our many offices throughout the U.S."

Attorneys are selected for Best Lawyers through extensive surveys of leading lawyers who assess the legal abilities of their peers. Lawyers are not permitted to pay a fee to participate or be recognized. The 2020 edition is based on more than 7.8 million evaluations and recognizes more than 60,000 attorneys in 145 practice areas.

The Dallas attorneys listed as 2020 Best Lawyers (as well as their recognized practice areas) are:

