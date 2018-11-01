Six-Color LED Strip Light Expands Color Possibilities

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of a six-color strip light, the 6-in-1 ColorPlus LED Strip Light.

The 6-in-1 ColorPlus LED strip light combines RGB, Amber and Tunable White in each node on the strip light. This versatile LED strip light enables users to mix colors to create bolder and more vibrant colors than with any other LED strip light available.

"The launch of the 6-in-1 strip light continues our forward momentum from the 5-in-1 we launched last year," stated Jamison Day, CEO of Environmental Lights. President Jordan Brooks added, "Being able to mix six colors together gives lighting designers the opportunity to create colors never before possible with a single strip of LED light."

DMX can be utilized to adjust the levels of each of the six channels and gives users an endless color palette while achieving incredible color blending. The 6-in-1 ColorPlus LED strip light is both UL Listed and RoHS certified. It is perfectly suited for the creative challenges of scenic, stage and retail environments where exact color control is critical to projects.

6 unique channels

6 colors in each node

UL Listed & RoHS certified

15 mm wide

Available in 5-meter reels

6-in-1 ColorPlus LED Strip Light is available for sale exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling 888-880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky, Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

858.798.9634

204640@email4pr.com

