Six Days in Fallujah Featured by Imperial War Museum London in New Exhibition Opening Today, September 30th

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victura, Inc. today announced that one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict, London's Imperial War Museum, has opened its exhibition War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment. Open today until May 28, 2023, this exhibit, which seeks to challenge perceptions of how video games interpret stories about war and conflict, includes exclusive game footage and interviews with the development team from Six Days in Fallujah, Victura's upcoming tactical military-shooter video game.

Victura's Six Days in Fallujah featured by London's Imperial War Museum's New Exhibit War Games: Real Conflicts | Virtual Worlds | Extreme Entertainment exhibit validates how video games interpret stories about war and conflict.

Conceived by a Marine who was badly wounded during the combat, Six Days in Fallujah recreates true stories from 2004's Second Battle of Fallujah, which became one of the world's toughest and most impactful modern battles. In the game, players assume the roles of real Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians as they participate in critical moments during the battle. Over 100 Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians who were present during the Second Battle of Fallujah have shared their personal stories, photographs, and video recordings with the development team. The game gives voice to these stories through gameplay and first-person accounts captured in original documentary interview footage.

"Six Days in Fallujah lets players become virtual participants during a world-changing historical event, offering context and insight that hasn't been possible until now," according to Victura CEO Peter Tamte. "It's inspiring to see one of the world's most respected authorities on conflict demonstrate the important ways games like Six Days in Fallujah can use interactivity to help players understand the events shaping our world."

Chris Cooper and Ian Kikuchi, Imperial War Museums' co-curators of the War Games exhibition, say: "Paintings, books, plays, films and tv shows have all told gripping stories about conflict. Video games have continued this tradition in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, becoming today's largest and fastest growing entertainment industry. We hope this exhibition prompts visitors to consider the influence this media might have on our perceptions and understanding of war and conflict."

More information about Six Days in Fallujah is available at www.sixdays.com. More information about IWM's War Games exhibition is available at https://www.iwm.org.uk/events/war-games.

ABOUT SIX DAYS IN FALLUJAH

Six Days in Fallujah, which is being developed for PC and consoles, is a first-person tactical shooter that recreates true stories of Marines, Soldiers, and Iraqi civilians during the toughest urban battle since 1968 with help from more than 100 people who were there. Players lead a fireteam through real-life encounters enabled by unique technology that simulates the uncertainty and tactics of urban combat. Six Days in Fallujah is produced and published by Victura, Inc., and developed by Highwire Games, which is led by many of the leadership who created the original Halo and Destiny games. More information about Six Days in Fallujah is available at www.sixdays.com. More information about Victura is available at www.victura.gg.

ABOUT IMPERIAL WAR MUSEUMS

IWM's five branches, which attract over 2.5 million visitors each year, are IWM London, IWM's flagship branch that has recently transformed with new, permanent and free Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries; IWM North, housed in an iconic award-winning building designed by Daniel Libeskind; IWM Duxford, a world renowned aviation museum and Britain's best preserved wartime airfield; Churchill War Rooms, housed in Churchill's secret headquarters below Whitehall; and the Second World War cruiser HMS Belfast.

IWM London

IWM London tells the stories of those whose lives have been shaped by war through the depth, breadth and impact of our Galleries, displays and events. Explore the First World War Galleries and iconic Atrium; extensive new Second World War and The Holocaust Galleries; discover stories of bravery in The Lord Ashcroft Gallery: Extraordinary Heroes or take in our latest major temporary exhibitions.

IWM Open daily: 10am – 6pm. Closed 24 - 26 December. Free admission.

IWM London, Lambeth Road, London, SE1 6HZ

T: 020 7416 5000

iwm.org.uk / @I_W_M / www.facebook.com/iwm.london

