Six Keller/Anderle Lawyers named to list of Super Lawyers & Rising Stars

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle and Chase Scolnick to the Super Lawyers 2021 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers," and Jay Barron, Nahal Kazemi and Anand Sambhwani to the 2020 edition of "Southern California Rising Stars."

Jennifer Keller has been ranked the #1 attorney in Southern California by Southern California Super Lawyers for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021. Ms. Keller appears in the categories Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and White Collar Criminal Defense. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation. She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers.

Kay Anderle has been named to the White Collar Criminal Defense category. With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, she is among the region's leading trial attorneys. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys.

Chase Scolnick was named to the Civil Litigation-Defense category. Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, he is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the nation. In 2019, he was honored with a "California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year" award.

Jay P. Barron is an experienced and versatile business litigator. He has handled a wide array of matters, including contract and business tort disputes, real estate litigation, class actions, legal malpractice and breach of fiduciary claims, false advertising and unfair competition cases, and corporate governance and partnership disputes.

Nahal Kazemi combines a strong background in broad, high-stakes litigation with extensive experience as a diplomat. She served as a foreign service officer for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., Budapest, Hungary; Baghdad, Iraq; and Casablanca, Morocco. Nahal received her J.D. in 2004 from Harvard Law School.

Anand Sambhwani is an experienced trial attorney who has been solely responsible for litigating major cases throughout the country. Previously, he was with the Commercial Litigation Branch of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., handling complex commercial disputes, financial fraud, class actions, and employment litigation.

