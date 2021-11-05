Six Labs Launches binske Products In Michigan

CHESANING, Mich., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Labs, a leading Michigan-licensed cultivator, today announced that it has launched the award-winning, luxury cannabis brand binske in Michigan through its network of retailers. These dispensaries will initially carry a thoughtfully crafted and tailored line of binske flower and edible products, with more fulsome offerings to follow.

binske is the latest premier luxury brand that Six Labs has launched within its suite of the industry's best brands that it produces and distributes throughout Michigan. Six Labs' estimates that its agreement with binske has a retail value of over $55 million.

"Our commitment is to produce and distribute superior products with the country's leading cannabis brands throughout Michigan," says Adam Duke, Director of Sales for Six Labs. "Working with binske as our partner in this most recent launch is evidence of that."

Initial Michigan retailers that will carry binske products include:

GAGE - Ferndale , Adrian , Lansing , Grand Rapids

, , , Cloud Cover Cannabis - Utica , Muskegon , Ann Arbor

, , Quality Roots - Hamtramck , Battle Creek

, Breeze - Hazel Park

Cookies - Kalamazoo

Freddie's Joint - Clio

"We are excited to bring our products to the Great Lakes State," says Alex Pasternack, Executive Vice President at binske. "We embrace a true hands-on, homegrown culture, while sourcing the best raw ingredients from around the world. We are excited for more people to experience our farm-to-table products."

About Six Labs

Six Labs is a licensed cultivator in the state of Michigan focused on the cultivation of premium craft cannabis products that gives a consistent experience consumers can depend on, and trust. Its state-of-the-art cultivation lab is setting a new industry standard for award-winning cannabis products with a commitment to the highest standards in quality.

Six Labs won the Vangst's 2021 Top 20 Cannabis Companies To Work For. Six Labs is the parent company of Candela, Strollers and MISix. To learn more visit https://www.six-labs.com/ or follow Six Labs on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Leafly.

About binske

binske, a leading luxury cannabis and hemp brand, has pioneered the premium market through its meticulous focus on standards, quality and consistency. Lauded for its proprietary strains, craft ingredients, and best-in-class packaging, binske offers luxury, artisan-quality products using purposefully sourced ingredients that have earned multiple awards, including Leafly's Best Edibles, Best Concentrates and Best Overall Company. binske products are available in California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Michigan, with deals in place to launch in multiple additional states and internationally in the coming months. binske is a registered trademark of its parent company, Praetorian Global, which creates and develops unique portfolios of cannabis and hemp-related intellectual property, including specialized product formulations, proprietary cultivars and differentiated production techniques leading to award-winning luxury consumer products.

Media Contact:

Colleen Robar, 313.207.5960, [email protected]

SOURCE Six Labs