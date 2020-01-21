Six Large-Scale Solar Farm Projects With Queue Positions in Texas Offered for Immediate Acquisition by Renewable Energy Developer
Jan 21, 2020, 11:55 ET
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC, (ISS) is offering for immediate acquisition six highly desirable large-scale solar PV projects in the ERCOT market. The six solar projects, IS 134, 206, 245, 377, 408, and 416, range in size from 85MW to 300MW for a total of 1,035MW. All six solar projects are filed and have secured a queue position, with estimated CODs ranging between 2021 and 2023. With their close proximity to major transmission assets and through ISS's relationships with offtake entities, these six projects represent a valuable investment opportunity within the Texas renewable energy market.
ERCOT is one of the most dynamic, exciting energy markets in the US. Population growth in Texas and the shuttering of the state's coal plants have combined to create a level of electricity use unlike that of any other area in the country. In fact, ERCOT's projections for 2020 indicate electricity demand for its in excess of 26 million Texas clients will continue the already rapid pace of growth occurring in the Lone Star state. Those who study this electricity market understand Texas remains an up-and-coming investment opportunity, and shrewd renewable energy investors are eager to include solar projects within the ERCOT region as part of a sound portfolio.
Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS), established in 2011, is an experienced utility-scale solar PV developer. With a significant portfolio of solar projects across the US, ISS is a developer investors can rely on to offer profitable, attractive solar farm sites in a wide variety of energy markets. To learn more about any or all of these six projects totaling 1,035MW in the Texas ERCOT market or to inquire about any other projects in our portfolio, please contact Wendy Rewerts, Sales Manager, at 618-420-1984 or via email at wendy.rewerts@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com . To learn more about ISS, its team, and its mission, please visit our website www.innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.
