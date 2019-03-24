Six Month Anniversary And Exactly As Planned

NEW YORK, March 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August 10, 2018 was a day that was filled with emotion, fear, happiness and a few palpitations for Gregory Manto, founder and Managing Partner of Iron Birch Advisors, a wealth management company and subsidiary of Ameriprise. Manto spent his last seventeen years helping others by way of serving his clients and tending to the advisors he recruited, groomed and trained. He loved what he did, accomplished more than he imagined and experienced an enormous amount of satisfaction watching his advisors change other people's lives as well. Yet, something was always missing. That something was he needed to be involved in something he can call his own along with his partners.

"Twenty-Three Years to Get Here"

Six months after opening the doors, he stopped and realized that everything is going just as planned. To date, Iron Birch Advisors hit the following milestones:

Over 72 million in assets raised

365 clients

Partial growth by mergers and acquisitions

Non-for-Profit assistance

Thirteen advisors, two paraplanners

Concierge department

Departments with specific focus on Special Needs, Estate planning, group benefits, wealth management, amongst others

In process of securing two additional leases and extending NYC lease by five years

Official approval of national trademark

"This whole thing, this amazing business, only took me twenty-three years to get here," said Manto.

Manto said, "Everything we do, what we wake up for, is all about helping people from all walks of life. We cannot forget about our responsibility toward paying attention to filling voids with respect to diversity and to try and provide the most conducive environment possible for financial advisors." Recently, he asked one of his clients what she thought of the office and her response was, "You can tell people are here to work and at the same time, it's beautiful and dignified." Manto's response – "Mission accomplished."

Iron Birch Advisors, a subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial.

