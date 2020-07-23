Six month report, January-June 2020

OSTERSUND, Sweden, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue decreased 5 percent and amounted to SEK 76.7 billion (80.9); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 6 percent.

(80.9); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 6 percent. Operating income increased 16 percent and amounted to SEK 3.7 billion (3.2); no currency effects.

(3.2); no currency effects. Earnings per share increased 14 percent and amounted to SEK 7.29 (6.41).

(6.41). Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.3 billion (-2.5), according to IFRS.

(-2.5), according to IFRS. Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 6.8 billion ( March 31, 2020 : 5.3), according to IFRS.

( : 5.3), according to IFRS. Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 78.2 billion (61.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 25 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 189.0 billion ( March 31, 2020 : 199.0).

(61.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 25 percent. The order backlog amounted to ( : 199.0). Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.4 billion (1.6).

(1.6). Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 2.7 billion (1.7).

(1.7). Return on capital employed in Project Development was 11.9 percent (10.9).

Return on equity was 20.6 percent (17.4).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on July 23, 2020. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 566 426 51, or +44 333 300 0804, or +1 631 913 1422. PIN code 88257841#. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson

Executive Vice President and CFO

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-8900

André Lofgren

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-1363

Karolina Cederhage,

Senior Vice President, Communications

Skanska AB

tel +46-10-448-0880

Jacob Birkeland

Head of Media Relations

Skanska AB,

tel +46-10-449-1957

The following files are available for download:

