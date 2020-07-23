Six month report, January-June 2020
January-June 2020 compared to January-June 2019
OSTERSUND, Sweden, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights according to segment reporting
- Revenue decreased 5 percent and amounted to SEK 76.7 billion (80.9); adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 6 percent.
- Operating income increased 16 percent and amounted to SEK 3.7 billion (3.2); no currency effects.
- Earnings per share increased 14 percent and amounted to SEK 7.29 (6.41).
- Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 3.3 billion (-2.5), according to IFRS.
- Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables (+)/net debt (-) totaled SEK 6.8 billion (March 31, 2020: 5.3), according to IFRS.
- Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 78.2 billion (61.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings increased 25 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 189.0 billion (March 31, 2020: 199.0).
- Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.4 billion (1.6).
- Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 2.7 billion (1.7).
- Return on capital employed in Project Development was 11.9 percent (10.9).
- Return on equity was 20.6 percent (17.4).
This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on July 23, 2020.
