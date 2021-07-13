Six-person advisor team joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a six-person Financial Advisor team has joined the firm in Tampa, Florida.

The team offers a broad range of multigenerational wealth management services, including portfolio and investment strategies, corporate and individual retirement and 401(k) planning, liquidity events, succession planning, estate planning, wealth transfer planning and philanthropy.

Combined, they managed approximately $2 billion in assets for ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals and businesses for Bernstein Private Wealth Management. At UBS, the team will continue to serve clients across Florida and Greater Nashville.

The team, made up of five Financial Advisors and one Team Associate includes:

Jay DeGeare , Managing Director and Financial Advisor

, Managing Director and Financial Advisor Matthew Gordon , Managing Director and Financial Advisor

, Managing Director and Financial Advisor Chase Williams , CFA®, CAIA®, Financial Advisor

, CFA®, CAIA®, Financial Advisor Joseph E. Jin , CFP®, Financial Advisor

, CFP®, Financial Advisor David K. Ochotorena , CFP®, Financial Advisor

, CFP®, Financial Advisor Brooke Banning , Team Associate

"This experienced team offers the highest level of customized advice to help navigate clients' financial needs over a lifetime," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We are very excited to have these accomplished, creative people join us in our efforts to achieve our clients' goals."

"We are excited to welcome this team to UBS," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "I know that this team will continue to work strategically with the most affluent individuals, families and businesses in the Southeast and internationally. Their approach, centered upon integrity, collaboration and commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of their clients, is the foundation for their success."

Notes to Editors



About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.



About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.



UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).



Media Contact:

Peter Pupello

[email protected]

813-841-0631

https://www.ubs.com

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.

