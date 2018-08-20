Six Reasons Why You'll Love Your WatermarkPointe Dream Home

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WatermarkPointe, condos in Westchester NY, offers the perfect dream home where you can enjoy resort-style living with fabulous amenities and breathtaking waterviews. WatermarkPointe reveals six reasons why you will love your WatermarkPointe dream home.

Proximity to the beach. Ribbons of gorgeous beach are just steps away from your door. Take a shoreline stroll any time of the day—watch the incredible sunrise, hit your mid-day stride, or indulge in a moonlight walk. Sunbathe on a thick, cozy beach towel or in a comfy lounge chair. Take a dip in the Long Island Sound's cool waters or boat, kayak, and sail to work up an appetite for a beachside picnic.

Sprawling master suite. Each master suite at WatermarkPointe features spacious walk-in closets, a spa-inspired bath, and designer fixtures. Imagine arriving home after an incredibly long day and immersing yourself in a spa-soaker tub with your favorite champagne. Your stress will disappear with some soothing music, soft candlelight, bath salts, and bubbles.

Access to spectacular amenities. Amazing amenities are at your disposal at WatermarkPointe. Experience the ultimate serenity at the outdoor pool that overlooks the Long Island Sound. Relax poolside with a book or indulge in some sunshine. Then, cool off with a refreshing swim or get some cardio in by swimming some laps. Or, if you'd like a break from the summer heat but still long to be near the water, step into the clubhouse to take in the waterview in a comfortable chair. The clubhouse also has a large screen TV, game tables, and entertainment bar. For those who desire more vigorous activity, workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center. You can still enjoy that view of the Sound while using a variety of cardio machines, weight machines, and free weights.

Breathtaking waterviews from expansive windows. Large windows in your greatroom bathe your home in natural light and allow for glorious waterviews. It's the perfect opportunity to daydream, read a book, or indulge in your favorite beverage.

Carefree resort-style living. Residing at WatermarkPointe is like living at a resort. Guide your vehicle through a gated entry and pull into the indoor parking garage. A Resident Manager is at your disposal at the clubhouse to accommodate your needs.

Ideally close to Manhattan. Manhattan is just 35 minutes away, so you can revel in a day of shopping or sightseeing, followed by an incredible meal. See a Broadway show and enjoy a late dinner afterward!

WatermarkPointe Luxury Condominiums are a high-end, luxury condominium complex offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living in a beachfront condo while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

