Six Rock Properties Announces Acquisition of Oak Grove Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Rock Properties, a vertically integrated real estate investment company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities, today announced the acquisition of Oak Grove Park. The announcement was made by Christopher Ebert, Owner and Founder of Six Rock Properties.

The 107-site property is located in Dallas, North Carolina. This is the company's first acquisition in Gaston County, North Carolina and ninth overall acquisition of manufactured home communities.

Oak Grove is centrally located in Gaston County with close proximity to retail and restaurants while providing a much-needed affordable housing option in the Charlotte area.

"We are extremely excited to own such a fantastic community close to our headquarters. We hope to own many more communities in the thriving Charlotte metro area," said Ebert.

About Six Rock Properties

Founded in 2014 and headquarted in Charlotte, North Carolina, Six Rock Properties, is a family-owned company that acquires, owns, and operates manufactured home communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating stabilized and value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Six Rock Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities in the Southeast. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to an experienced owner and operator that cares about providing safe, affordable housing for individuals should contact Christopher Ebert at (844) 749-7625.

SOURCE Six Rock Properties