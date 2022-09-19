Six Sigma Capital Helping Clients Navigate Unique Post-Pandemic Challenges

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based Six Sigma Capital is working closely with private companies and financial sponsors to provide M&A advisory and capital raising services, as the investment banking industry works to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. Client needs necessitate a review and evolution of their strategies, with Six Sigma Capital dedicated to providing in-depth advice on every transaction stage to help them achieve their goals.

In response to client needs in a post-pandemic world, Six Sigma Capital is specifically assisting entrepreneurs and financial investors with maximizing the value of their enterprises in an exit process. They collaborate with clients in evaluating all potential transaction opportunities throughout the entire process, from initial business positioning all the way through closing and beyond. In addition to sell-side advisory, Six Sigma Capital provides buy-side advisory. From minority equity investments to buyout investments, they work with buy-side clients to identify acquisition targets that align with investment strategies, and support them from initial target identification to due diligence and transaction closing. Furthermore, Six Sigma Capital also supports emerging growth companies in raising capital from non-bank capital by providing detailed advice on terms and conditions to reduce shareholder personal risks.

"As an independent investment banking firm, we take pride in our everyday work, resourcefulness on diverse initiatives, and the long-term relationships we build with clients," said Six Sigma Capital's CEO. "We are committed to understanding each and every client's growing business and growth strategy, and helping them resolve their most critical financial challenges."

The core team of Six Sigma Capital is comprised of experienced investment banking analysts and equity research professionals who possess extensive expertise advising clients from various industries, regions, and products. The current global economic situation is fraught with uncertainties, which has posed unprecedented challenges to investment banking, such as the increased complexity of clients, the democratization of the market, and fast-changing financial regulations. However, Six Sigma Capital has withstood the test by ensuring that every client can always receive high-quality suggestions and creative financial solutions.

