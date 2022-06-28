Six Ways to Support Your Bone Health this Summer

Sunsweet Growers encourages consumers to fuel their summer with foods and activities that benefit their bone health.

YUBA CITY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, summer is the best time to be more active. The warmer weather and longer days allow people to get outside and enjoy their favorite activities. And it's also a good time to increase bone strength in order to prevent future fractures and breaks. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that worldwide an osteoporotic fracture occurs every three seconds.