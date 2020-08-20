Six with Rusty Hardin & Associates Selected to Best Lawyers in America 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six trial lawyers with Rusty Hardin & Associates have earned recognition in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the legal industry's most respected peer-review guides.

Firm founder Rusty Hardin, firm partners Jennifer Brevorka, Lara Hollingsworth, Joe Roden, senior attorney Marcie McFarland and of counsel Cathy Cochran are included in the latest listing of the nation's top attorneys.

In addition, associates Naomi Howard and Emily Smith were selected for the inaugural list of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch." The new designation is given for outstanding professional excellence by those who have been in practice less than 10 years. Ms. Howard was selected for her appellate work and Ms. Smith for her commercial litigation practice.

Best Lawyers in America is the legal industry's oldest peer-review guide showcasing the country's leading attorneys. Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a rigorous survey that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties with additional review by the editors. For the full list, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

"Our firm has a team of wonderful lawyers. They're bright, exceptional in their practices, and most importantly, they know what they need to do to take care of our clients," Mr. Hardin said. "What makes this honor especially noteworthy is the peer-driven selection process. It brings me great pride to know that others recognize the great work our team is generating. For that, I want to extend my congratulations to each of the attorneys selected this year."

One of the nation's best-known trial lawyers, Mr. Hardin was once again honored for his commercial litigation and white-collar criminal defense work. Mr. Hardin's clients have included high-profile athletes and public figures. He has also represented major corporations such as Arkema, Inc., Oasis Petroleum, and Enterprise Product Partners L.P.. Mr. Hardin is also featured in the prestigious Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business guide.

Ms. Brevorka is recognized for her criminal defense work, both general practice and white-collar. She has a practice focusing on grand jury and regulatory investigations as well as criminal and civil proceedings involving allegations of fraud, kickbacks, and environmental law violations. Her clients include CEOs, elected officials, sports agents, whistleblowers, and small business owners.

Ms. Hollingsworth is recognized for her appellate work and her knowledge of the Texas Citizen Participation Act. She frequently assists clients with filing Anti-SLAPP motions, which ends cases and results in the award of attorney's fees for RH&A clients. With a legal career spanning more than 20 years, Ms. Hollingsworth has honed her practice to helping clients strategically navigate legal and appellate issues through all phases of litigation.

Mr. Roden and Ms. Cochran, a former appeals court judge, also are being honored for their exceptional appellate work. Mr. Roden is being recognized in addition for his white-collar criminal defense practice and his personal injury skills on behalf of plaintiffs.

This is Ms. McFarland's first year to earn Best Lawyers honors, and she was selected for her commercial litigation work. Ms. McFarland works exclusively on civil cases for the firm and is particularly adept at marshalling the facts and law in complex civil litigation.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in civil matters, significant criminal cases, and appellate fights. For more information, please visit http://www.rustyhardin.com/.

