Six with Texas-based Hicks Thomas Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Earning their first appearance on the Best Lawyers list are firm partners J. Stephen Barrick for his appellate work and Jay Old and Allen H. Rustay for commercial litigation.

"The success of this firm has always been about client service, something that can only be accomplished through excellent legal skills. This recognition by our peers demonstrates the quality of our team," said Mr. Thomas, who co-founded the firm more than two decades ago.

Hicks Thomas boasts seasoned trial and appellate lawyers with a broad spectrum of expertise covering construction, energy, environmental law, securities litigation, insurance defense, intellectual property, fiduciary duty and product liability matters. Clients range from major oil companies to individual business owners and investors.

Attorneys earn the listing in Best Lawyers in America based on outside nominations and peer review by attorneys who share their practice focus within the same geographical region. Final selections are made by the publication's research team and represent the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the United States. For the full Best Lawyers listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

