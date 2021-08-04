SixFifty Ranks #13 on Fast Company's Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fast Company ranked SixFifty as the 13th Best Workplace for Innovators in the United States. Fast Company's annual list honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. Fast Company included SixFifty on its list due to SixFifty's efforts to help people and businesses with legal issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company," said Kimball Dean Parker, the CEO of SixFifty. "COVID-19 caused an array of complicated legal problems for people and businesses. Millions of people were at risk of eviction and foreclosure. And businesses had to deal with new employment regulations and a workforce that was more remote and mobile. We were able to quickly build products that helped people and businesses in a meaningful way, and I'm proud of the team for seeing the need and acting quickly."

During the pandemic, SixFifty released a series of automated legal products to help people and businesses cope with legal issues caused by COVID-19. In April 2020, SixFifty released HelloLandlord and HelloLender , which helped renters and homeowners draft letters that cite the law and assert their rights to avoid being evicted or foreclosed during the pandemic. Since their release, over 16,000 people have used HelloLandlord and HelloLender to stay in their homes—all for free.

To help businesses navigate the pandemic, SixFifty released over 65 automated employment policies and assessments that cover the law in every state and account for COVID-19 and a workforce that is more remote, mobile, and diverse. The policies and assessments address (1) returning to work during COVID-19, (2) employee handbooks for remote and hybrid workforces, and (3) diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over 1,000 companies have used SixFifty's policies and assessments since the pandemic started.

"When COVID-19 hit, we didn't know how to sew masks or manufacture respirators," Parker said. "But we did have a unique ability to automate the legal documentation that people and businesses needed. And we felt an obligation to help. The law should be easier and more accessible, especially during times of need. And I think our people really internalize that and want to continually think of new ways to help."

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes area of Utah, SixFifty is a subsidiary of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and combines the expertise of the world's leading technology law firm with thoughtful technology. Led by a group of lawyers and software engineers that believe the law should be easier to navigate, SixFifty streamlines complex areas of the law by providing actionable, efficient and affordable solutions for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com.

