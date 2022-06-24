SixFifty Releases Free Automated Tool to Help Utahns Change Their Name and Gender Marker

SALT LAKE CITY , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today announced a free, automated tool to help Utahns change their name or gender marker. This tool, called "Identity 650," generates the paperwork required by Utah's courts and guides users through the petition process. The current system to change a person's name or gender marker is complicated—requiring at least 15 pages of complex legal documents which need to be completed at different times, and submitted in different ways.

"The law is for everyone," said Ransom Wydner, VP of Pro Bono of SixFifty. "For most people, though, the process of changing their name or gender marker is too complex and they don't know how to get help. SixFifty built these free tools to make the process more accessible."

According to The National Institutes of Health and The Lancet Public Health, legal gender affirmation was "significantly associated with lower reports of depression, anxiety, and psychiatric distress." And trans Americans with IDs that matched their identity "had lower prevalence of serious psychological distress, suicidal ideation, and suicide planning."

"The law in Utah gives people the right to self-identify and to have their government documents reflect their true identity," said attorney Chris Wharton, whose 2021 case before the Utah Supreme Court helped more Utahns change their gender marker. "We should embrace efforts to educate people on these basic rights while working to overcome barriers that may have prevented individuals from accessing them in the past."

Identity 650 is the latest Pro Bono tool released by SixFifty, the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Other pro bono tools from SixFifty include Hello Landlord, Hello Lender, and a free tool to help Ukrainians in the US apply for Temporary Protected Status and Asylum.

SixFifty's free Name and Gender Marker tool Identity 650 can be found at www.sixfifty.com/identity. SixFifty is holding a webinar on June 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. MDT (1:00 p.m. ET) about Utah's name and gender marker change laws, and how to use SixFifty's new tool. The webinar is free. Anyone who would like to attend can register using this link.

For more information, please email [email protected]

Headquartered in the Silicon Slopes of Utah and powered by Wilson Sonsini, SixFifty's technology takes on complex legal issues by providing customized contracts, policies, and documents.

SixFifty customers enjoy the dual benefits of innovative technology and human expertise.

