Sixgill Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Unique CTI Platform that Helps Companies Adopt a Proactive and Automated CTI Strategy

"Sixgill enables clients to assess their level of exposure on the deep, dark, and clear web to identify vulnerabilities," said Hiten Kamleshkumar Shah, Industry Manager. "It has designed proprietary algorithms that extract data from a wide range of sources, such as dark web social networks, forums, and marketplaces. The algorithm offers deep visibility into channels such as Twitter, Telegram, QQ, and instant relay chats (IRC). This data is then used to create profiles and patterns of dark web threat actors and their interactions with peers across platforms, which otherwise remain invisible or inaccessible to enterprises."

Sixgill's platform provides automated and actionable intelligence to protect clients against possible attacks and hacks and in the process, generates a large database of active cybercriminals, trending common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVE), attacks in planning, and exposed credentials. Using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms, Sixgill automates the production cycle of cyber intelligence, from monitoring through extraction to production, significantly increasing ROI for its customers and partners. Its powerful set of tools help customers uncover patterns in cyber attacks directed at them and the conversations in the dark web related to their assets.

With Sixgill, security teams are able to extract granular details of instances in which their company or any of their companies' clients have been mentioned among a hacker's activity on the dark web. The solution is also equipped with an optical character recognition (OCR) capability that gives clients clarity into data that is represented in pictorial format or in foreign languages. The robust data collection mechanism presents security teams with data such as a threat actors' usernames, activity log, social network, active times, languages known, and other details.

"As Sixgill relies heavily on big data analytics techniques, it thrives on large data sets that aid in the creation of actionable insights. The platform is built to serve, among others, large institutions and law enforcement agencies, both of which have a vast geographical presence and complex security infrastructures," noted Shah. "Through product development and numerous strategic partnerships, Sixgill enables companies all over the world to navigate a complex security ecosystem."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: [email protected]

About Sixgill

Sixgill is a cyber threat intelligence company that helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand, and minimize attack surface. Sixgill's platform empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, government and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit www.darkfeed.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Matt McLoughlin

GregoryFCA for Sixgill

609-385-2058

[email protected]

Laurie Ben-Haim

Director MarCom, Sixgill

646-300-9549

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

