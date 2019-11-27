Sixteen Isaac Wiles Attorneys Have Been Selected as 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers®
Nov 27, 2019, 13:29 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC (Isaac Wiles), a full-service law firm in Columbus Ohio, is proud to announce that sixteen of their attorneys have been selected to the 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Ohio are selected by the Super Lawyers® organization. Super Lawyers®, a division of Thompson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
Super Lawyers® selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on twelve indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.
The following Isaac Wiles attorneys have been recognized as 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® in their various areas of expertise:
|
Brian M. Zets
|
State /Local Municipal
|
Bruce H. Burkholder
|
Real Estate
|
David M. Whittaker
|
Creditor Debtor Rights
|
Donald C. Brey
|
Legal and Government Affairs
|
Frederick M. Isaac
|
Family Law
|
Jay B. Eggspuehler
|
Aviation and Aerospace
|
Jeffrey A. Stankunas
|
Labor & Employment
|
Joanne S. Beasy
|
Family Law
|
Maribeth Meluch
|
Business Litigation
|
Mark Landes
|
Labor & Employment
|
Michael L. Close
|
Civil Litigation Defense
|
Molly R. Gwin (Rising Stars™)
|
Employment Litigation
|
Scyld D. Anderson
|
Civil Litigation Defense
|
Stephen J. Teetor
|
General Litigation
|
William B. Benson
|
General Litigation
|
William J. Browning
|
Elder Law
In addition, Isaac Wiles Attorney, Molly R. Gwin, has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Ohio Super Lawyers® Rising Stars™ category. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars™, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. While up to 5 percent of the lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers®, no more than 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars™. All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers® selection process. Those who are not selected to the Super Lawyers® list, but meet either one of the Rising Stars™ eligibility requirements, then go through the Rising Stars™ selection process.
Isaac Wiles holds a unique position among Ohio law firms. Built to serve the needs of middle-market businesses as well as closely held companies and high-income individuals, our 53-plus attorney firm leverages strong ties to Ohio's legal and business community. Always approachable, honest and hard-working, we're true to our Midwestern roots. The result is a firm with an entrepreneurial mindset, a collaborative team of sharp thinkers that's always invested in our clients' success.
SOURCE Isaac Wiles Burkholder & Teetor LLC
