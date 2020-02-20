Sixteen Physicians from MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Recognized by Orange Coast Magazine

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach announced that sixteen of its physicians have been recognized as top doctors by the Orange Coast Magazine's annual Top Doctors list.

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's are part of the Orange County-based MemorialCare, a nonprofit integrated health system that includes leading hospitals and convenient outpatient health centers, urgent care centers, imaging centers, breast centers, surgical centers, and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

"We are proud to honor our medical staff for providing our community with the highly specialized care that it needs," says Adrian Ramos M.D., chief medical officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "Our medical staff's expertise makes a huge difference in the lives of our community and our patients and their families."

Physicians on the Top Doctors list were distinguished by the Orange County Medical Association as among the most accomplished and caring physicians throughout Orange County. The Orange County Medical Association's mission is to advocate for physicians, patients and providing the highest quality medical care to the community.

"Having our pediatric physicians recognized by the Orange County Medical Association reaffirms that our physicians are some of the greatest in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "With two Outpatient Specialty Centers in Fountain Valley and Irvine, we are proud to provide Orange County families with specialized pediatric care close to home."

Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's physicians were recognized in areas including pediatrics, urology, pediatric cardiology, pediatric endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology, ophthalmology, colon and rectal surgery, plastic surgery, head and neck surgery and more.

View the complete list of physicians.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, with conditions ranging from common to complex — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — all under one roof. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

