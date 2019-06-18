Sixth Annual MongoDB Innovation Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern, general purpose data platform, today announced the 11 winners of the 6th annual MongoDB Innovation Awards. The winners were honored at MongoDB World 2019 happening in New York, NY June 17-19.

The MongoDB Innovation Awards celebrate organizations building the world's most innovative applications and recognize companies with a transformative impact on their respective sectors. This year we received entries across dozens of industries, from cloud-native start-ups to Fortune Global 500 companies.

The overall "Innovator of the Year" was Marriott. Congratulations to all of our winners across the following categories:

MongoDB Innovation Award Winners

MongoDB Atlas: Compass

Enterprise: Marriott

Customer Experience: Royal Caribbean

Data-Driven Business: Continental

Internet of Things: Airobotics

Launch Fast: ANZ

Partner of the Year: IBM

Scale: Square Enix

The Savvy Startup: Corva

Certified Professional of the Year: Ronaldo Martinez

The William Zola Outstanding Contributor Award: Danielle Monteiro

"We have a great community of customers and partners from start-ups to some of the largest companies in the world who are using MongoDB to transform their businesses and industries," said Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO of MongoDB. "Recognizing that data is the lifeblood of every organization, these award winners are using MongoDB to build products that make the world a better place for all of us -- from improved travel experiences to better financial products to safer industrial facilities."

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose data platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 14,200 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 70 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

