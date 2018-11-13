Sixth Annual U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow Forum Draws Industry Leaders to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's most influential hospital and healthcare executives, policymakers and industry analysts gathered in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14-16, 2018, for U.S. News & World Report's sixth annual Healthcare of Tomorrow summit.

Building on previous years, Healthcare of Tomorrow explored the shifting healthcare landscape and tackled a range of pressing issues, from strengthening emergency preparedness and curbing the opioid crisis to improving population health and leveraging artificial intelligence.

"For nearly 30 years, U.S. News has been committed to reporting on the biggest challenges in healthcare," said Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News & World Report. "Healthcare of Tomorrow furthers our mission by providing an opportunity for leading experts to exchange ideas around the challenges facing the industry and to hear about the promising solutions emerging in response, all with the goal of improving patient care."

Healthcare of Tomorrow featured a wide range of keynote speakers, including Marc Harrison, President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare; Kevin E. Lofton, CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives; Mitch Morris, President of Optum Advisory Services; and Susan Story, President and CEO of American Water, who discussed the radical strategies that are helping achieve better outcomes from an executive-level perspective.

Attendees also heard from Scott Gottlieb, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, who gave insights into drug pricing, innovations in gene therapy and more; distinguished healthcare visionary Toby Cosgrove, Executive Advisor to and former President and CEO of Cleveland Clinic; Jeff Eggers, Executive Director of the Leadership Institute at the McChrystal Group and a former Navy SEAL; Texas Children's Hospital Physician-in-Chief Mark Kline; the leaders of three top U.S. cancer centers on the promise and realities of cutting-edge therapies; and a multi-sector panel of experts who provided key insights into the state of the opioid crisis in America. Experts from Orlando Health and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas also shared lessons on disaster preparedness after their institutions' responses to some of the largest mass shootings in U.S. history. Video of all the keynote sessions can be viewed here.

Conference sponsors included Atrium Health, City of Hope, EYP, GE Healthcare, GlobalMed, nThrive, Optum, Salesforce, Texas Children's Hospital and VMware, among others.

During the three-day leadership forum, U.S. News and the Aetna Foundation – the team behind the new Healthiest Communities rankings – recognized four leaders making extraordinary contributions to public health across the nation during the inaugural Community Health Leadership Awards Dinner. The honorees shared their key insights about ways to improve health and well-being at the local level.

2018 Community Health Leadership Awards Honorees:

Broderick Crawford , Executive Director, NBC Community Development Corporation; Kansas

, Executive Director, NBC Community Development Corporation; Kathryn Lawler , Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement; Georgia

, Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement; Liza Marron , Executive Director, San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition; Colorado

, Executive Director, San Luis Valley Local Foods Coalition; Steve Tarver , President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Greater Louisville ; Kentucky

Industry professionals interested in learning more about U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow can visit U.S. News Healthcare of Tomorrow and sign up here for event information. The seventh annual conference will be held in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 17-19, 2019.

