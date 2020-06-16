Sixth Triumph MRO Site Receives AS9110 Certification

BERWYN, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Triumph Systems & Support aftermarket accessory services facility in Grand Prairie, Texas successfully completed its AS9110 certification for aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) management systems. The certification guarantees that the site can implement, monitor and comply with Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 regulations.

AS9110 is the quality management system standard developed by aerospace professionals to meet the specific requirements of aerospace maintenance organizations. AS9110 incorporates the requirements of ISO 9001 and specifies additional aviation and defense maintenance repair and overhaul industry requirements.

"By receiving this certification, it further demonstrates to our customers and industry that Triumph is committed to continuous improvements, safety, product quality and ensure the highest level of quality is achieved and maintained," said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Systems & Support's Product Support operating company.

The new certification marks the sites transition from its previous AS9100 certification standard requirement for Quality Management Systems. Triumph Systems & Support currently has six AS9110 certified sites - Hot Springs, Arkansas; Atlanta, Georgia; Wellington Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Yakima, Washington and in Chonburi, Thailand. The company operates 14 repair stations that serve military and commercial customers.

The Triumph Systems & Support accessory services site in Grand Prairie provides repair and overhaul support for most aircraft accessories including pneumatics, hydraulics, environmental systems, actuation, engine mounts, lubrication units, heat transfer, engine controls, fuel accessories and gearboxes for commercial and military platforms.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

