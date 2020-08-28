Sixty 90-year-old World War II Veterans Learn Live Streaming

Before COVID-19 arrived on our shores, 60 WWII veterans had hoped to make a pilgrimage to Hawaii to celebrate the anniversary in person. Today, veteran travel to Hawaii is no longer possible given safety regulations and quarantine requirements. The 75th World War II Commemoration Committee is facilitating virtual participation for all veterans.

The 75th WWII Commemoration Committee is now faced with the unique challenge of raising over $100,000 to support high quality digital streaming of the September 2 commemoration on the deck of the USS Missouri and the Aerial of Peace historic flyover of 14 WWII aircraft. As a committee of nonprofit organizations struggling to keep their doors open as they face the impact of COVID-19, the committee is challenged now more than ever to cover these unanticipated costs to ensure every veteran is able to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime experience, honoring their personal service and sacrifice.

One hundred percent of funds raised will be used to support the digital streaming of the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II events, ensuring veterans and their families can participate safely from home.

To donate, visit www.tinyurl.com/TakeCareOfOurWWIIVets.

To view all of the events happening in Hawaii for the 75th World War II Commemoration, visit: www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/victory-in-the-pacific/hawaii-events.

About Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Walk the Pearl Harbor battlefield where the attack began, enter the bullet-scarred hangars, and see the control tower and aircraft of the battle, including a Japanese Zero and the B-17 Swamp Ghost. Hear the stories of World War II heroes and their response to the attack that changed our nation and world. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum's mission is to steward American's first aviation battlefield of World War II. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that depends on membership, volunteers, and donations for support. To join, volunteer or support, visit www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org. Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum is a member of the 75th Commemoration of the End of World War II Committee, sharing the stories of the Greatest Generation and commemorating 75 years of global peace and friendship.

