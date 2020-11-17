Sixty Companies Form Industry-First Globalization Association

"I feel incredibly fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with these leaders in localization, every company in the association is an outstanding contributor to sharing stories globally, and I'm excited to see how we can all work together to help creatives share their stories more broadly," said Fetner.

According to Grand View Research, the entertainment industry will experience incredible growth over the next five years that will largely be driven by expanding streaming platforms moving outside of their domestic offerings into international markets. Entertainment globalization plays a significant role in this expansion by extending intellectual properties into new languages, regions and experiences by providing audio localization (dubbing), subtitling, and audio description. With streaming platforms providing opportunities for global reach, creative talent and producers alike have realized that quality globalization plays a critical role in the success of a production. The new understanding is that globalization is less of a science and more of an art form that needs to be incorporated into the production process to ensure that stories are resonating with their global audiences. The EGA has been formed to give creative talent a resource to build their competency around globalization and a set of motivated partners to help them entertain audiences all over the world.

SOURCE Entertainment Globalization Association