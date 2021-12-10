Sixty-four Percent of Broadband Households Are Interested in Being a Single-Brand Household for Their Smart Home Experience, According to Parks Associates

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 64% of US broadband households are interested in being a single-brand household when considering smart home products. Currently 36% of all broadband households have at least one smart home product, and their primary means of controlling these devices is shifting away from single-product apps and toward more versatile means. Parks Associates will bring together industry leaders at the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies on January 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, in cooperation with CES® 2022 to discuss current technology trends and the role of connectivity in the home.

Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices CONNECTIONS™ Summit

Sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems, the executive event addresses shifting consumer behaviors and technology adoption as work, school, and entertainment experiences increase demands on connected home functionality and capabilities and expand the need for integration and communication between brand ecosystems.

Session Topics:

Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi

State of the Smart Home

MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech

Home Security Redefined

Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues

Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers

Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships

CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception sponsored by Cox Communities.

"Smart home device owners and intenders want interoperability, which is driving the interest in a single-brand household ecosystem, but even among the tech giants, it has been difficult for one brand to offer all desired devices or align with the different expectations for app and control experiences," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Currently 73% of smart home device owners and intenders rate a mark of interoperability certification to be an important purchase consideration, so even at this early stage, efforts such as Matter are proving to be popular among consumers."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit features the leading executives focused on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security:

Dr. Haim Amir , CEO and Founder, Essence

, CEO and Founder, Essence Terry Duesterhoeft , Chief Product & Innovation Officer, EarlySense

, Chief Product & Innovation Officer, EarlySense Jason Elliott , Head of Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia

, Head of Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Jonathan Freeland , VP & GM, Cox Homelife

, VP & GM, Cox Homelife Mitch Karren , Co-Founder & CPO, SmartRent

, Co-Founder & CPO, SmartRent Ranndy Kellogg , President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare

, President and CEO, OMRON Healthcare Brett Lasher , Executive Director, New Growth & Development: Smart Resources, Cox Communications

, Executive Director, New Growth & Development: Smart Resources, Cox Communications Tyson Marian , Chief Commercial Officer, Plume

, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume Sean Miller , CEO, Griot

, CEO, Griot Felicite Moorman , CEO, STRATIS IOT

, CEO, Wannie Park , CEO, Zen Ecosystems

, CEO, Zen Ecosystems Cory Sorice , SVP, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite

, SVP, Chief Innovation Officer, Masonite Andrew Vloyanetes , GM, Commercial Solutions, Ring

, GM, Commercial Solutions, Ring Paul Williams , VP, Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and virtual conferences throughout 2022.

For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

SOURCE Parks Associates