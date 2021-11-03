Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $135 Million Public Offering Tweet this

Sizzle is led by Chairman and CEO Steve Salis. In addition, Sizzle's management team is comprised of: Jamie Karson, Nestor Nova and Daniel Lee; board directors, comprised of: Karen Kelley, David Perlin and Warren Thompson; and board advisors, comprised of: Carolyn Trabuco, Rick Camac and Geovannie Concepcion.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,025,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any.

Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from the office of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York, 10022; Email: [email protected] .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions of changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Press Contacts:

Bullfrog + Baum

Jennifer Baum / Alyce Bonnar

[email protected]

SOURCE Sizzle Acquisition Corp.