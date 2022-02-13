SJTU Antai MBA Ranked 58th Globally and 1st in Career Progress in China by Financial Times 2022

ACEM SJTU is always dedicated to introducing top-level resources to its MBA program, making it available to lay a solid theoretical foundation for students and also share first-hand industry management experience in order to develop exceptional industry elites capable of combining theory with practice. The strategy of "two types of scholarship, horizontal (academic) and vertical (industry), reinforcing each other and connecting theory with practice" proposed by Dean Chen Fangruo is not only implemented in the academic research by faculties, but also applied in talent cultivation. With the vision to "build a global technology and finance institute leading the future", SJTU and the Bank of China announced the official launch of top-tier resource cooperation at RMB hundreds of millions on April 12th 2021, which will give full play to their respective advantages to further promote the mutual empowerment of finance and technology, and carry out all-round resource cooperation on talent cultivation, practice and training, innovation and incubation, etc. Antai MBA Entrepreneurship Elite Class composed of investors, on-campus entrepreneurs and alumni entrepreneurs, offers entrepreneurship courses, offline activities as well as offline training for more than 1,000 attendances to deliver full support and stand side by side for their development. It is believed that Antai MBA will keep up its pragmatic and innovative approaches based on its strong faculties, while developing high-quality curricula and promoting the industry community, in order to cultivate future business leaders with advanced ideas and industry practice.