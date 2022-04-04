SK hynix and Solidigm Introduce First Collaborative Product

The P5530 combines SK hynix's 128-layer 4D NAND flash with Solidigm's SSD controller* and firmware supporting a PCIe* Gen 4 interface. The product is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity options. SK hynix and Solidigm worked together to optimize performance with specific data center use cases and targeted deployments in mind.

Since the launch of Solidigm, the companies have partnered to forge a forward-moving strategy and co-develop products while reinforcing common values across the companies. Through the ongoing partnership and collaboration with Solidigm, SK hynix expects to enhance its NAND flash business competitiveness to the same extent as its DRAM business.

"With in-time demonstration of the collaborative product based on the combined competence of SK hynix and Solidigm, we aim to not only enhance our NAND flash business competitiveness but also speed up our 'Inside America' strategy," said Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SK hynix. "SK hynix and Solidigm will continue to partner in order to optimize both companies' operations to create greater synergies."

"In our early days of Solidigm, we're pleased to be forming a strong collaboration with SK hynix. Together, we're united in optimizing our products to provide unparalleled solutions for our customers. The P5530 is just the first example of what will come from our industry-defining partnership as we solidify our leadership across the NAND industry and create a new paradigm for solid state storage," said Rob Crooke, Chief Executive Officer at Solidigm.

* Controller: A chip that assists the mainboard and the operating system of a computing system to recognize and utilize NAND flash memory as a storage device

* PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect express): a high-speed input/output series interface used in the mainboard of digital devices; such interface, which is a technology to connect storage devices, can support more than 8GB of data transfer per second

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top-tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), Flash memory chips ("NAND Flash"), and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

About Solidigm

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data's unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Our origins reflect Intel's longstanding innovation in memory products and SK hynix's international leadership and scale in the semiconductor industry. Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary under SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of more than 2,000 employees in 20 locations worldwide. For more information about Solidigm, please visit https://www.solidigm.com and follow us on Twitter at @Solidigm and on LinkedIn.

