SK Innovation continues its values of sharing with a donation to Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA

The donation will be used to further promote Korea in its Korean Studies Scholarship Program for academic studies, language education, social events like "Korea Night", and scholarships for students.

Last June, Rice University students who were SK scholarship recipients in Korean Studies, participated in a six-week long program in Korea. During their stay, they visited SK Innovation's production base in Ulsan at the SK Ulsan Complex (or SK Ulsan CLX). Their thank you cards, although not in perfect Korean, expressed their passion and strong interest in Korea, as well as their gratitude for the opportunity to visit Korea on a SK scholarship.

Since relocating its E&P Head Office from Seoul to Houston, Texas in January 2017, SK Innovation has placed a priority on community activities, including philanthropy and volunteering activities, to give back to the local community.

Last May, SK Innovation E&P employees volunteered at the Houston Food Bank, serving the homeless and low income families, to share their corporate values of supporting the local community. Their activities were warmly received by the local community and the press, which commended SK Innovation's management philosophy of "growth with locals." SK Innovation E&P employees continue to share their values of growing together through volunteering activities with the Houston Food Bank, which they had also volunteered with last October.

SK Innovation E&P President Kim Taewon said, "I am happy that we can share our values with the local community for two years in a row," and added, "I hope that our scholarship fund can present meaningful opportunities to promote Korea and Rice University, a representative of Houston, where the SK E&P head office is located."

SOURCE SK Innovation