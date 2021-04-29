SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2021, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be viewed on www.sktelecom.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Printed copies of SK Telecom's complete audited financial statements (including footnotes) as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 can be requested, free of charge, by written request to [email protected].

