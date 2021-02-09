Skal International to Win The World's Leading Tourism Association Award

After registration between 18th and 24th January 2021, the voting began on January 25, lasted until midnight on February 5, 2021. As a result of the competition, 182,475 votes were registered globally awards were distributed in 45 categories. The awards will be presented to the winners at Uzakrota Global Summit in Istanbul at a gala event on December 2, 2021.

"I am humbled and honored by the news that Skal International was voted the World's Leading Tourism Association by industry partners of the Travel Summit. I was privileged to participate as a Panelist on 'New Content of Tourism; Urban Adventures and Events' during the 2020 Uzakrota Online Travel Summit in December. I want to thank Skal International Izmir as well as Kaan Yalcin, General Coordinator of Uzakrota, for a very successful and well-organized event," said SI World President Bill Rheaume.

Uzakrota has been listed as one of the "World's Top 2018 Most Influential Tourism Events" by Netherlands-based Bidroom in the top 10, selected as one of the "World's Top 2019 Events" by Japan-based HIS Travel in the top 5. This year, it was named "World's Top 10 Tourism Events" by South African Hepstar.

"In these challenging times, Skål International has been committed to supporting the entire Tourism sector, with a special focus on our thousands of members, Tourism professionals in almost 100 countries around the World. In one of the biggest crises of all times, it is necessary to intensify efforts, appeal to collective understanding, and an awareness that we are stronger by working together. Therefore, our recognition in this award goes to all those who make this possible, our Skål International members," said Daniela Otero, CEO, Skål International.

Uzakrota Travel Summit is one of the biggest conference and foyer area for online travel agencies, airline companies, hotels, travel agencies, travel tech startups, hospitality investors, venture capitalists, tech companies, and distribution tech companies. Uzakrota Travel Summit is connecting the most prominent companies with the brightest minds and professionals of the travel industry around the World.

Skal International is the World's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improving a business network, and promoting destinations. For more information about Skal International and membership, please visit skal.org.

