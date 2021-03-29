Skål International USA continues its highly successful Educational Webinar Series

"A Conversation with Roger Dow" took place on March 26th, 2020, and the timing was ideal. The majority of the country had just shut down due to the pandemic. To have an opportunity to speak with the chief advocate of the travel industry and fellow Skålleague from Skal Washington DC at the beginning of the most challenging time our industry has ever faced was exceptionally well received. Over 150 people around the world logged in, and the Skål USA Education Webinar Series was born, offering a total of 16 webinars in 2020. "The level of professionalism within the tourism community came together, and Skål USA provided the outlet for our members and other tourism executives to learn and interact with these unique leaders," said Tom Moulton, SKÅL USA Director of Membership. "In return, we were able to make informed decisions which positively assisted Skål USA clubs and their companies. We provided friendship and familiarity with these global leaders. "

This webinar series aims to provide relevant content to our membership and the industry to help them with up-to-date information, trends, and leading industry information from across all sectors. The series continues to gain steam in 2021 as Skål USA has already hosted several successful webinars focused on continuing education, sharing ideas about getting creative with Zoom meetings during the pandemic, and an interactive conversation with the Tourism Cares CEO.

Skål members come from all aspects of the travel industry, and participants log in from around the world, so the team makes sure they find a variety of speakers to offer something for everyone. The speakers are chosen based on what is going on in the industry. For example, with meetings and events going virtual, hybrid, and even some in-person, Skål will have David DuBois, President & CEO of the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), talking about this side of the industry on March 31st. He'll also address the changes people will see when they attend a conference or exhibition." Sign up for the webinar here.

Subsequent webinars will include Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of Frommer's Guidebooks, to share what changes she's seeing in the market and other issues that will likely shape travel going forward on April 14th.

Richard Bangs, co-founder and Chief Adventure Officer of www.Steller.co, a pioneer in travel, digital media, e-commerce, will talk about the future of travel on May 12th.

There are many well-known panelists scheduled for the rest of the year, sharing their expertise with the members and taking the time to answer questions. The goal is for every participant in attendance on the webinar to take away one nugget of information that they can use or share and a new resource in the industry on the topic, and that's the success of the series. All webinars are free and open to the public and are archived afterward on Skål USA's website and their YouTube page for public access.

Skål International USA continues to strive for ways to engage with their membership and the industry regularly and offer various opportunities to learn, discuss, question and network. Skål USA would love to welcome you to the conversation. Follow them on Facebook or at skalusa.org for a list of upcoming webinars, and be sure to drop in when you can.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations. Skål International has nearly 13,000 members in 332 clubs in 99 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International with over 1,300 members and 45 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit SkålUSA.org.

