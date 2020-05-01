Skale10 Capital Launches Transformative Infrastructure Investment Platform

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skale10 Capital, a global investment firm headquartered in New York City, announced its official launch today. The firm will focus on Advanced Infrastructure investments, a highly differentiated approach to infrastructure ownership and development that weaves together transformative technologies with impactful value creation.

Its inaugural fund, the Skale10 Communications Opportunity Fund, will address the estimated $10.7 trillion in new funding required to bring Communications Infrastructure fully into the new worldwide connected economy.

"We are at a moment where enhanced connectivity is facilitating transformation across core infrastructure systems and creating advanced services by turning traditional assets into 'intelligent assets,'" said CEO Pradeep Gupta. "Next generation tech-enabled assets potentially offer investors enhanced long-term returns while building a sustainable future," he added.

Skale10 was founded and is managed by executives with over 100 years of industry experience, collectively and who have managed over $12 billion in capital across various funds and strategies. Telecom veteran Pradeep Gupta serves as CEO and Anand Iyer, CFA (former CIO of InvestCorp, Alternative Beta Fund, and MD Morgan Stanley) leads investment efforts as CIO. They are joined by a proven team of veteran investors and financing experts, including: Tom Malone (former Head of Private Placement at RBC Capital Markets), Pablo Perez III (co-founder of VC fund LEAP Partners I and Goldman Sachs alumnus) and Victor Schnee (telecom expert and former advisor to Lazard Freres, Fidelity and other investment banks and institutions).

"The opportunity set in advanced infrastructure is very attractive right now and growing. Skale10's differentiated approach in transforming legacy infrastructure into advanced infrastructure provides a risk-adjusted return profile which is uncorrelated to traditional asset classes," said Iyer.

The Skale10 executive leadership team has assembled a group of highly accomplished industry leaders and domain experts led by Barclay Knapp (former CEO & founder of Cellular One & Virgin Media/NTL), and including David Montanaro (former senior executive of USA operations for NEC and Siemens), Frank DeJoy (former executive at AT&T Wireless & General Dynamics), and Jared Gurfein (former M&A Attorney at Skadden Arps and General Counsel at Virgin Media/NTL).

Barclay Knapp commented: "Having started and led transformative communications companies in cellular, cable, broadband, and the Internet of Things, I know how important it is to have capital partners who employ 'transformative thinking' right alongside. The way we will approach both problems and opportunities together is truly innovative, bridging experience and knowledge across separate fields, and layering a hybrid approach to value creation on top to deliver results. The Skale10 platform will definitely bring 'smart capital' to any management team."

About Skale10 Capital

Skale10 is a New York based, global investment firm that specializes in Advanced Infrastructure. Founded by a team of veteran industry experts and investment professionals, Skale10 concentrates on investing in the future demand for interconnectivity. Using the latest innovation & enabling technologies, the company seeks to transform legacy infrastructure systems for the connected economy. For more information, visit www.skale10capital.com.

