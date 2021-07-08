SKAMANIA LODGE UNVEILS NEW GOLF EXPERIENCE: New 9-hole short course and 18-hole putting course are perfect resort activities for all skill levels

STEVENSON, Wash., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge continues to rack up things to do as it strengthens its position as the most experiential resort in the Columbia River Gorge, just 45 minutes outside of Portland, Ore. Today, the Lodge announced the grand opening date of yet another collection of sporting adventures—a new and unique golf complex aptly named "The Backyard at Skamania Lodge."

Engulfed in the tranquility of wooded forests and breathtaking views of the Columbia River Gorge, the Backyard features three new golf course experiences, reimagined for adventurers of all ages and skill sets. Experience a new golf game on The Gorge 9, a premier nine-hole short course, or up the fun on Little Eagle 18, a creatively envisioned 18-hole putting course that mimics a real course experience. Finally, a new uniquely designed disc golf course will energize any enthusiast as it weaves its way through challenging terrain and creatively placed baskets. When it's time to tally the scorecards, continue the fun at The Backyard Grill where you will enjoy a casual environment, lively conversation, and a mouthwatering menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients with Northwest craft beer and wine. The Grand Opening of The Backyard at Skamania Lodge will take place on July 30 and 31, 2021.

INDOOR COMFORT/OUTDOOR ADVENTURE

Nestled in 175 acres of Pacific Northwest wonder, Skamania Lodge is a place to feed your soul and engage your inner-adventurer, step outside to zipline through the trees, or complete an aerial obstacle course, high in the forest canopy. Test your axe throwing skills. Run, walk, or bike a trail. Flex your fitness on the five-station Gorge Loop Fitness Trail or get your golf game on with one (or all three) of the new courses in The Backyard at Skamania Lodge. Feast on delicious, local food and drink, and experience the five-star comforts of plush bedding and furniture, soothing spa treatments, a heated pool, and hot tubs backdropped by sweeping views of the river and forest. As if that was not enough, stay in one of our six luxury treehouses and enjoy stunning views of the Cascade Mountains and the beautiful old growth forest that surrounds Skamania,

"These new golfing options welcome a new generation of golfer," said Ken Daugherty, Skamania Lodge's General Manager. "It also continues our strong run of adding popular attractions for our guests to experience: We recently opened the pavilion, aerial park and axe throwing; the addition of both a short course and a world-class putting experience, along with disc golf, is just the latest in the development and expansion of our outdoor offerings. We know time is important to everyone, so the ability to finish a round in just over an hour allows our guests and visitors to really savor every moment at Skamania."

THE COURSES

The Gorge 9 is a short course highlighting the unique Pacific Northwest landscape, with tall timbers, picturesque lakes, and local wildlife. Swing your clubs from multiple tee locations as the course is perfect for players of all skill levels and provides a variety of play for numerous return visits. Synthetic tee boxes and greens provide more consistent play with a continued focus on sustainability, using less water and chemicals to maintain.

Award-winning Golf Course Architect Brian Costello spearheaded the course design and saw the change as part of a growing trend among courses across the nation. He expressed, "Folks don't want to spend 5-6 hours golfing. This lodge-course redesign was a fun challenge for me personally, and I'm excited about the look and the feel of the new course that fits perfectly in the serene Stevenson, Washington setting."

Little Eagle 18 (18-hole putting course) tees up a fun, real-course experience with challenging 2- to 4-par holes that emulate high-end greens and boast challenging impediments throughout the course.

Within the golf community, Skamania Lodge PGA Pro Guy Puddefoot echoes the enthusiasm: "There's excitement about this change – the 9-hole course will still provide a unique challenge and sweeping views of the Columbia River Gorge; and the putting course will bring a fun, new element for guests to enjoy an 18-hole golf experience with only a putter."

Disc Golf at The Backyard is a uniquely envisioned 9-hole course with challenging baskets placed strategically through stunning forest and beautiful mountain terrain.

The golf experiences will be part of a new lodge undertaking that is highlighted with all-new branding. "The logos were inspired by the magnificent surroundings of Skamania Lodge," said Thomas Morris, the group creative director at Sasquatch Agency, whose team designed the logos. "The Backyard branding pays tribute to a one-of-a-kind golfing experience along the Columbia River Gorge."

About Skamania Lodge

Located 45 miles east of Portland, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Skamania Lodge is an all-season, 175-acre mountain resort and conference center featuring 254 guestrooms and 6 treehouses. The resort is also home to 45 recreational options, including Waterleaf Spa, an indoor swimming pool, hot tubs, fitness center, an 18-hole putting course, and premier nine-hole short golf course, Cascade Dining Room, and River Rock restaurants. The Cascadian-style lodge is situated in a Pacific Northwest playground with hiking, biking and Sternwheeler river cruises in the summer; skiing and snowshoeing in the winter; and golfing, fishing and whitewater rafting year-round. The property has also won numerous awards, including: National Choice Award by Smart Meetings magazine; Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator; and the Gold Tier Green Star award from International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). For more information, visit www.skamania.com or call (800) 221-7117. Like us on Facebook. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels®

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading US-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com. To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels Follow us on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, on Instagram atwww.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels, and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels

