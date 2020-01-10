Skanska Builds Addition to Spaulding Hall at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, USA, for USD 32 M, About SEK 300 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the University of New Hampshire of the University System of New Hampshire to construct an addition to Spaulding Hall at their University in Durham, USA. The contract is worth USD 32 M, about SEK 300 M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2019.

The project includes the construction of a 3,700 square-meter (40,000 square-foot) addition adjacent to Spaulding Hall, an existing classroom and lab building in the heart of the University of New Hampshire campus. The facility will house primarily instructional and research laboratories.

Construction began in October 2019 and is scheduled for completion in June 2021.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 67 billion and about 9,000 employees in its operations in 2018.

